Railways To Run 18,262 Summer Special Trains During Peak Travel Period - Check Dates, Other Details

Ministry of Railways in statement on Friday said,“During the peak summer travel period (15 April–15 July 2026), the Railways is planning to operate 18,262 summer special train trips to enhance connectivity and ease congestion.” It added,“Till date, 11,878 train trips are notified and remaining trains are also being notified for the benefit of passengers. This large-scale deployment reflects a calibrated approach supported by improved rake availability, optimized scheduling, and continuous monitoring.”

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