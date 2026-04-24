(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Flow Traders 1Q 2026 Trading Update Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders Ltd. (Euronext: FLOW) announces its unaudited 1Q 2026 trading update. Highlights

Flow Traders recorded net trading income of €155.9m and total income of €157.7m in 1Q26, increases of 11.2% and 16.8% when compared to 1Q25, respectively.

Both, Flow Traders' ETP value traded and its total value traded increased by 27% year-on-year in 1Q26, to €644bn and €2,182bn respectively.

Fixed operating expenses were €56.1m in the quarter, an increase of 10.5% when compared to 1Q25, driven by higher employee and technology expenses.

Total operating expenses were €85.5m in 1Q26, an increase of 17.5% when compared to 1Q25, mostly due to higher variable employee expenses related to strong financial performance.

EBITDA was €72.2m in the quarter, an increase of 15.9% when compared to 1Q25. EBITDA margin was 46% in 1Q26, in line with 1Q25.

Net profit came in at €50.4m in 1Q26, yielding a basic and diluted EPS of €1.15 and €1.13 respectively, compared to a net profit of €36.3m, basic EPS of €0.84 and diluted EPS of €0.82 in 1Q25.

Trading capital stood at €1,092.0m at the end of 1Q26, compared to €802.7m at the end of 1Q25, and generated 53% return on average trading capital.

Shareholders' equity was €918.4m at the end of 1Q26, compared to €787.3m at the end of 1Q25. Flow Traders employed 656 FTEs at the end of 1Q26, compared to 619 at the end of 1Q25 and 635 at the end of 4Q25.

Financial Overview

€million Q126 Q125 Change Q126 4Q25 Change Net trading income 155.9 140.2 11% 155.9 123.8 26% Other income 1.8 -5.1 N/A 1.8 -2.8 N/A Total income 157.7 135.1 17% 157.7 121.0 30% Revenue by region2 Europe 88.2 79.9 10% 88.2 76.9 15% Americas 28.0 11.4 146% 28.0 20.2 39% Asia 41.5 43.7 -5% 41.5 23.9 74% Fixed employee expenses 27.4 24.3 13% 27.4 25.7 7% Technology expenses 20.0 17.4 15% 20.0 18.5 8% Other expenses 8.7 9.1 -5% 8.7 8.2 6% Fixed operating expenses 56.1 50.8 10% 56.1 52.4 7% Variable employee expenses 29.4 22.0 34% 29.4 19.4 51% Total operating expenses 85.5 72.7 18% 85.5 71.8 19% EBITDA 72.2 62.3 16% 72.2 49.2 47% Interest expenses 4.7 0.4 1075% 4.7 3.1 52% Lease expenses 0.4 0.5 -20% 0.4 0.5 -20% Depreciation & amortization 4.1 4.7 -12% 4.1 4.2 -1% (Reversal of) Impairment of intangible assets 0.9 10.5 -92% 0.9 2.4 64% Profit/(loss) on equity-accounted investments -1.3 -1.8 -172% -1.3 4.5 N/A Profit before tax 60.8 44.3 37% 60.8 43.5 40% Tax expense 10.4 8.0 30% 10.4 8.4 24% Net profit 50.4 36.3 39% 50.4 35.1 44% Basic EPS3 (€) 1.15 0.84 0.37 1.15 0.81 0.42 Fully diluted EPS4 (€) 1.13 0.82 0.37 1.13 0.78 0.44 EBITDA margin 46% 46% 46% 41%

Revenue by Region

€million 1Q24 2Q24 3Q24 4Q24 1Q25 2Q25 3Q25 4Q25 1Q26 Europe 68.4 46.6 70.2 86.9 79.9 78.7 46.3 76.9 88.2 Americas 41.3 13.4 20.8 18.2 11.4 30.2 14.9 20.2 28.0 Asia 19.9 14.2 23.6 53.8 43.7 35.1 19.2 23.9 41.5

Value Traded Overview

€billion 1Q26 1Q25 Change 1Q26 4Q25 Change Flow Traders ETP Value Traded 644 507 27% 644 516 25% Europe 296 245 21% 296 241 23% Americas 293 213 38% 293 240 22% Asia 55 49 12% 55 35 58% Flow Traders Non-ETP Value Traded 1,538 1,217 26% 1,538 1,242 24% Flow Traders Value Traded 2,182 1,724 27% 2,182 1,757 24% Equity 1,336 861 55% 1,336 965 38% FICC 816 774 5% 816 723 13% Other 30 89 -66% 30 69 -56% Market ETP Value Traded 5 25,521 14,425 77% 25,521 20,724 23% Europe 1,126 882 28% 1,126 860 31% Americas 19,289 11,065 74% 19,289 15,620 23% Asia 5,106 2,478 106% 5,106 4,243 20%

Trading Capital

Q126 Q425 Q325 Q225 Q125 Q424 Q324 Q224 Q124 Trading capital (EURm) 1,092 1,044 848 831 803 775 668 624 609 Return on avg. trading capital1 53% 53% 68% 75% 68% 69% 62% 58% 50% Average VIX6 20.4 17.8 16.0 23.6 18.5 17.3 17.1 14.2 13.9

Market Environment

Equity

In Europe and the US the equity markets, Euronext, Deutsche Borse, LSE, Nasdaq and NYSE, experienced higher trading volumes versus the same period the prior year and versus the fourth quarter of 2025. Average volatility across both European and US markets started the year relatively low, but increased in February, and further again in March due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

In APAC, volume trends were mixed as the Hong Kong and Shanghai Stock Exchange saw increases year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, while the Tokyo Stock Exchange saw an increase year-on-year, but showed a slight decrease quarter-on-quarter. Average volatility across APAC showed a relatively similar volatility profile compared to European and US markets.

FICC

In Fixed Income, market trading volumes increased in the quarter across most products on both Tradeweb and MarketAxess when compared to the same period a year ago as well as when compared to the fourth quarter. Average volatility was subdued at the start of the year, however it materially increased in March (month-to-date).

Within Digital Assets trading volumes decreased year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, as the crypto market experienced continued muted activity following the 10 October 2025 liquidation event. On the other hand, activity in the tokenized real-world assets continued to increase.

Outlook

Fixed operating expenses for the year 2026 are expected to be €220-230m, driven by continued technology investments, talent additions to support growth initiatives, and inflationary pressures. This excludes interest on the private credit facility, which will be part of interest expenses.

CEO Statement

Thomas Spitz, CEO

“Following a first quarter marked by elevated market activity, Flow Traders delivered a strong start of the year. This resulted in a robust EBITDA margin of 46% for the quarter, alongside 1Q26 net profit of €50.4m and EPS of €1.15. We started 2026, with continued focus on progressing our strategic initiatives. We continue to attract experienced talent with a focus on technology and AI as well as invest in our trading capabilities.

Asia remains a key growth area for Flow Traders and we will continue to put strategic emphasis on initiatives that advance our APAC business. We recently announced changes to our APAC leadership, including the appointment of Frank Drouet as CEO of APAC. Furthermore, we are excited about the developments of real-world asset tokenization in combination with 24/7 trading and the opportunities it creates for Flow Traders. In March 2026 we launched our OTC offering with 24/7 liquidity for tokenized assets, which highlights our position at the forefront of digital asset innovation and adoption.

We will be hosting a Capital Markets Day on 23 June 2026 where our leadership team will share our vision, strategy and expansion plans.”

Preliminary Financial Calendar

30 July 2026 2Q26 Results

Capital Markets Day

23 June 2026

Analyst Conference Call and Webcast

The 1Q 2026 results analyst conference call will be held at 10:00 am CEST on Friday, 24 April 2026. The presentation can be downloaded at and the conference call can be followed via a webcast. A replay of the conference call will be available on the company website for at least 90 days.

Contact Details

Flow Traders Ltd.

Investors

Dick Peters

Phone: +31 20 7996799

Email: ...

Media

Eliza de Waard

Phone: +31 6 27357983

Email: ...

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading trading firm providing liquidity in multiple asset classes, covering all major exchanges. Founded in 2004, Flow Traders is a leading global ETP market maker and has leveraged its expertise in trading European equity ETPs to expand into fixed income, commodities, digital assets and FX globally. Flow Traders' role in financial markets is to ensure the availability of liquidity and enabling investors to continue to buy or sell financial instruments under all market circumstances, thereby ensuring markets remain resilient and continue to function in an orderly manner. In addition to its trading activities, Flow Traders has established a strategic investment unit focused on fostering market innovation and aligned with our mission to bring greater transparency and efficiency to the financial ecosystem. With over two decades of experience, we have built a team of over 600 talented professionals, located globally, contributing to the firm's entrepreneurial culture and delivering the company's mission.

Notes

Return on average trading capital defined as LTM NTI divided by the average of the LTM prior and current end of period trading capital.Revenue by region includes NTI, other income, and inter-company revenue.Weighted average shares outstanding: 1Q26 - 43,911,649; 1Q25 - 43,394,080.Determined by adjusting the basic EPS for the effects of all dilutive share-based payments to employees.Source - Flow Traders analysis.Starting in 4Q24, average VIX is calculated as the average of VIX daily closing prices.



Important Legal Information

This press release is prepared by Flow Traders Ltd. and is for information purposes only. It is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and you must not rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions. The information in this document does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice and is not to be regarded as investor marketing or marketing of any security or financial instrument, or as an offer to buy or sell, or as a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell, securities or financial instruments.

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Financial objectives are internal objectives of Flow Traders to measure its operational performance and should not be read as indicating that Flow Traders is targeting such metrics for any particular fiscal year. Flow Traders' ability to achieve these financial objectives is inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Flow Traders' control, and upon assumptions with respect to future business decisions that are subject to change. As a result, Flow Traders' actual results may vary from these financial objectives, and those variations may be material.

Efficiencies are net, before tax and on a run-rate basis, i.e. taking into account the full-year impact of any measure to be undertaken before the end of the period mentioned. The expected operating efficiencies and cost savings were prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions, projections and estimates, many of which depend on factors that are beyond Flow Traders' control. These assumptions, projections and estimates are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and actual results may differ, perhaps materially, from those projected. Flow Traders cannot provide any assurance that these assumptions are correct and that these projections and estimates will reflect Flow Traders' actual results of operations.

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All results published in this release are unaudited.

Market Abuse Regulation

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Flow Traders 1Q 2026 Trading Update