Absolute Digital Media Wins Two Awards At UK Digital Excellence Awards 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Absolute Digital Media, the specialist digital marketing agency serving regulated industries, has been named winner in two categories at the 2026 UK Digital Excellence Awards, hosted by Don't Panic Events at the London Hilton Paddington on 23 April. Both wins were secured for work delivered on behalf of Stelrad Ltd, the UK's largest radiator manufacturer.

The agency took home Standout B2C Ecommerce Website of the Year and Standout Integrated B2C Campaign of the Year, converting two of its five shortlisted nominations into trophies on the night. The awards recognise measurable commercial impact, creative execution and strategic depth across the UK digital marketing sector.

"Winning in regulated and competitive consumer markets comes down to execution. Our team delivered a unified strategy for Stelrad that moved the needle commercially, and these awards reflect the calibre of work coming out of the agency right now."

BEN AUSTIN, FOUNDER AND CEO, ABSOLUTE DIGITAL MEDIA

The Standout B2C Ecommerce Website of the Year award recognised the redesign and technical rebuild of Stelrad's primary consumer site, combining a reworked user experience with search-led content architecture and performance engineering. The project delivered material gains in organic visibility, conversion rate and commercial contribution from the digital channel.

The Standout Integrated B2C Campaign of the Year award was secured for a multi-channel campaign that aligned SEO, paid media, content and digital PR behind a single commercial objective. The integrated approach drove consistent performance across acquisition, engagement and conversion metrics during the reporting period.

Absolute Digital Media was shortlisted in three categories across five total nominations, competing against agencies and in-house teams from across the UK digital industry. Don't Panic Events has run the UK Digital Excellence Awards for over a decade, with judging panels drawn from senior marketers, brand leaders and industry specialists.

The recognition follows a period of sustained expansion for Absolute Digital Media, which now operates across London, Essex and Dubai with a 20+-strong specialist team serving clients in iGaming, financial services, legal, healthcare, crypto and consumer retail. The agency has maintained a 97% client retention rate and holds more than 175 industry awards across its 17-year operating history.

ABOUT ABSOLUTE DIGITAL MEDIA

Absolute Digital Media is a specialist digital marketing agency operating across London, Essex and Dubai. Founded in 2008, the agency works with clients in regulated and competitive sectors including iGaming, financial services, legal, healthcare, crypto, insurance and consumer retail. Services span SEO, paid media, content strategy, digital PR, creative and web development. The agency has been recognised with over 175 industry awards and maintains a 97% client retention rate.

ABOUT STELRAD LTD

Stelrad Ltd is the UK's largest manufacturer of steel panel radiators and a leading supplier across Europe. Headquartered in the UK with manufacturing operations serving domestic, commercial and industrial heating markets, Stelrad is recognised for product quality, energy efficiency and its long-standing position within the heating sector.