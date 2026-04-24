Alexa & The Old-Fashioneds Release New Indie Pop Single 'Smoke'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Nostalgia-powered pop rock band Alexa & the Old-Fashioneds released their first single of the year,“Smoke,” on Friday, April 24, 2026 at midnight.

Written by award-winning vocalist and songwriter Alexa Lash,“Smoke” is about her personal experiences with life, death, and friendship, telling the story of loss through imagery of hotel pools and fire smoke. The opening chords draw you in, simple and grounded, until you finally hear Lash's hauntingly beautiful voice say“Can you feel the smoke in your lungs?” Lash asks the question of her audience, giving the listener a chance to think over what they value in life.

"The smoke is of course more than just smoke," Lash said of the repeated lyric. "The smoke represents all the negative experiences you breathe in. The anxieties, the fear of the unknown. Some of us are more sensitive to this smoke than others and I wanted you to understand that with me." Lash is no stranger to pulling out emotion from the proverbial hat. While some of the songs with the band may be more playful, Lash often draws from the more serious.

“I wrote this song within a few days of a lot difficult things going on in my world,” Lash recalls.“An apartment fire next door. Having to relocate for a time because of that. And then finding out a friend of mine passed away as I was dealing with the aftermath of the fire. It was surreal. Writing this song felt surreal. Hearing the lyrics even now feels surreal.”

“Smoke” exists as both a memory and a dedication.

“Smoke” is the first of multiple releases to come out this year, with an album set for release in December. While all of the songs will have their own style,“Smoke” has a more pop-indie feel that adds another layer to the Alexa & the Old-Fashioneds' sound, following the sentimental release of“A Miami Holiday” and the murderous themes of their“Witches, Wolves, and Murder” EP. This band is one to keep your eyes (and ears) on. The song is available now on all platforms. And you can check out their 2025 releases and more by visiting their Linktree, including Lash's favorites,“Murder in the Basement” and“Witch in Disguise" (which both have the coolest videos on YouTube ).

About the Band

Alexa & the Old-Fashioneds have made a name for themselves through their 90s'-esque, genre-defying approach to songwriting-merging poetry with modern pop, rock, and experimenting with genres outside the expected. It's never about the style of music, so much about Lash's legend-making vocals, playing frontwoman to a ridiculously powerful rhythm section and sweet, melodic guitar solos...and telling a heartfelt story.“Smoke” is another gem from a band that is never quite what you expect them to be.

Musicians & Artists Behind the Music

“Smoke” features Alexa & the Old-Fashioneds members including: vocals and rhythm guitar by Alexa Lash; lead guitar by Marcel Salas; bass guitar and backing vocals by Carlos Marcano Garcia; and drums by Jonathan Colorado. Ferny Coipel, who has been working with Lash since 2019, produced, engineered, and provided the twelve-string additions, at Shack North in Hialeah, FL.

The song was mastered by Zach Ziskin. And the cover and accompanying art was designed by artist, Isa Martinez.