Inside Sachin Tendulkar's Ultra Luxurious Bandra Home Has Huge Private Garden (PHOTOS)

Sachin Tendulkar's Bandra residence beautifully captures the essence of refined living, where luxury meets calm sophistication. Sprawling over 6,000 square feet, the villa is thoughtfully designed with spacious interiors, tasteful décor

Sachin Tendulkar's Mumbai residence stands proudly on Perry Cross Road in Bandra West, spread across an expansive 6,000 sq. ft. Designed as a multi-level villa with two basements, it offers both privacy and a truly upscale living experience in one of the city's most elite neighbourhoods.

At the heart of the home lies a peaceful temple space that reflects deep personal faith. Adorned with sacred idols, it also holds a special place for Sachin's cricket bat-kept there as a gesture of gratitude-giving the room a deeply emotional and spiritual significance.

The interiors strike a perfect balance between modern design and homely warmth. With plush leather seating, rich teakwood furniture, and a soothing palette of whites and browns, the space feels both luxurious and welcoming at the same time.

The villa opens up to a tranquil garden filled with palm trees and lush greenery. A small pond enhances the calm atmosphere, making it an ideal corner for relaxation and spending quiet moments with family away from the city's chaos.

A well-planned fitness area is part of the home, allowing Tendulkar to stay committed to his health routine. Fully equipped and thoughtfully designed, this space blends functionality seamlessly with the home's overall luxury appeal.

One of the most striking features is the expansive multi-level basement that can accommodate nearly 50 cars. It safely houses his prized automobile collection, reflecting both convenience and his well-known passion for luxury vehicles.

Purchased in 2007 for Rs 39 crore, the property has seen a remarkable rise in value, now estimated at around Rs 100 crore-highlighting Mumbai's booming real estate market. The three-storey villa, complete with multiple levels, two basements, and a spacious patio, offers ample room for comfortable family living.

An additional investment of around Rs 25 crore went into designing the interiors, resulting in a seamless blend of style and comfort. The living areas exude elegance with their leather furnishings, teakwood accents, and coordinated colour tones, creating a sophisticated yet inviting setting for guests and family alike.

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