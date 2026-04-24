4 WWE Rivalries That Risk Losing Momentum By Dragging On Too Long After Wrestlemania 42

WWE rivalries after WrestleMania 42 continue, but some feuds risk overstaying their welcome. From Finn Balor vs Dominik Mysterio to Liv Morgan's title defense, fans worry momentum may fade without fresh storylines.

At WrestleMania 42, Finn Balor revived his“Demon” persona to defeat Dominik Mysterio in a brutal Street Fight. The victory felt symbolic, closing a chapter in their feud. Yet on RAW, Dominik attacked Balor after his win over JD McDonagh, reigniting hostilities. Fans argue Balor should now pursue the World Heavyweight Championship, while Dominik's growing popularity deserves a fresh babyface opponent.

Liv Morgan dethroned Stephanie Vaquer in a short six‐minute match, becoming a three‐time Women's World Champion. The brevity was attributed to minor injuries, but the title change still felt significant. Instead of moving forward, WWE booked Vaquer to confront Morgan the next night, demanding a rematch. Many believe this immediate continuation undermines Vaquer's 210‐day reign and prevents Morgan from establishing her new era against challengers like Sol Ruca.

Fans have long awaited a singles showdown between IYO SKY and Asuka. WrestleMania 42 seemed the perfect stage, but creative kept IYO aligned with Rhea Ripley while Asuka remained in tag matches. On RAW, SKY and Ripley faced Asuka and Kairi Sane, again avoiding the singles clash. Reports suggest the match is set for Backlash, but repeated delays risk exhausting fan interest before the rivalry reaches its peak.

The Judgment Day faction has thrived on internal drama, but the storyline risks stagnation. Balor's WrestleMania victory should have resolved his issues with Dominik, yet WWE continues looping the conflict. Without progression, the group's tension may lose its edge, leaving fans less invested in what was once one of the most compelling arcs.