Assam Shocking Murder: 19-Year-Old Girl Beheads Mother In Brutal Attack, No Motive Found Yet

A shocking case in Assam where a 19-year-old girl allegedly beheaded her mother with no known motive. The brutal act left family members injured, while police probe possible links to mental distress or other factors.

This case from Deramukh Lalung village in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district has left everyone shaken. A 19-year-old girl, Puja Malang, allegedly used a sharp 'dao'-a type of local machete-to kill her own 42-year-old mother, Anumai Malang. The sheer brutality of the act, where she severed her mother's head, has raised many disturbing questions.

Puja's father, Premendra Malang, and her sister rushed to save Anumai, but they couldn't stop the attack. The accused girl allegedly turned on them as well, leaving both of them seriously injured. They were immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. This violent turn against her own family suggests her state of mind was highly disturbed at the time.

What happened after the murder is even more bizarre. Puja Malang reportedly fled the scene carrying her mother's severed head. Sources say she spent the entire night with it. The police finally arrested her the next day. This strange and horrifying detail has made the case even more mysterious for investigators.Police are puzzled because there was no history of trouble. According to them, the family had no record of fights or arguments between the mother and daughter. This lack of a clear trigger makes the murder a deep mystery, something far more complex than a simple family dispute.With no clear motive, locals have started talking. Some people in the area claim that Puja was involved in activities like 'black magic'. Others believe she might have been under the influence of drugs. However, police have not officially confirmed any of these theories yet.During their investigation, police found several suspicious items at the spot where they arrested Puja. They recovered a sickle, scissors, and items often used in rituals, like oil, sindoor (vermilion powder), and an earthen pot. These findings have only deepened the mystery surrounding the crime.The police have officially charged Puja Malang with murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. A deep and thorough investigation is now in progress to uncover the real motive behind this horrific act. For now, this case is not just a crime, but a baffling puzzle that everyone is waiting to see solved.