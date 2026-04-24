BRS Leader Manne Krishank Arrested For Attacking TPCC Leader's House

BRS Leader Arrested Over Attack on Congress Member

Telangana police have arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Manne Krishank under charges of trespassing into TPCC leader Gundamalla Rajendra Kumar's residence and attacking him over a social media post.

On Thursday, BRS Party Social Media Co-Ordinator Krishank was arrested after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Social Media Co-Ordinator Gundamalla Rajendra Kumar for attacking him.

KTR Had Visited Injured Krishank

Earlier on March 26, BRS leader and former Chairman of the Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC) Manne Krishank had sustained severe leg injuries while burning an effigy during a dharna held against the Congress government at Picket.

Party working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) did a courtesy visit and met Krishank, who received treatment at his residence in Picket, and inquired about his health condition. During the visit, KTR interacted with Krishank's family members and wished him a speedy recovery. He specially congratulated Krishank on the success of the 'One Lakh Signatures Collection' campaign, which was undertaken to demand the merger of the Cantonment into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Appreciating the initiative Krishank has shown toward public issues, KTR advised him to take complete rest for a few more days to let his injury heal. Former Minister Malla Reddy, former Deputy Speaker Padma Rao Goud, and other prominent leaders were accompanied by KTR during this visit. (ANI)

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