Iran Refutes US Claims Of Internal Division, Asserts National Unity

The Iranian government has sent out a message of unity after US media reports claimed that there was a divide within the power structure of the Islamic reoublic. Iran's leaders hip said that the nation is united despite the claims made by the US suggesting otherwise. The government officials and leadership shared the same message in a bid to amplify the voice of Iran.

Iran Asserts Unity Against US Claims

In a post on X, the Iranian government said, "Following continued interventionist remarks by the U.S. president about alleged divisions in Iran, the heads of government branches shared a unified message on X to firmly counter these provocative and unfounded claims. In their meaningful joint message, they conveyed a unified voice from Iran to the world: Iran is united, and attempts to impose labels like "hardliner" and "moderate" do not reflect the reality on the ground. Mohammad Reza Aref, First Vice President, Elias Hazrati, head of the Government Information Council, Gholamreza Nouri, Minister of Agriculture, and many other high officials also shared the message to amplify Iran's unified voice globally."

Iran's parliament speaker MB Ghalibaf also posted a message of unity amongst Iran's top leadership. "In Iran, there are no radicals or moderates; we are all "Iranian" and "revolutionary," and with the iron unity of the nation and government, with complete obedience to the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, we will make the aggressor criminal regret his actions. One God, one leader, one nation, and one path; that path being the path to victory for Iran, dearer than life," he said,

A Look at Iran's Leadership and Power Dynamics

The Iranian Government also shared an image of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Iranian Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf, and Head of the Judiciary of Iran, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei. These are the most eminent leaders of Iran with Mojtaba Khamenei being the Supreme Leader. Khamenei is the second son of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli air strikes on Tehran on the first day of the war on February 28. Mojtaba Khamenei was selected as Iran's new supreme leader on March 8, according to state media reports. He has never come under the public eye since his ascent.

Apart from these leaders, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran's military, holds immense power and is commanded by Iran's Supreme Leader. As reported by Al Jazeera, its power structure is often described as opaque and complex. The nation operates parallel armies, multiple intelligence services and layered command structures. Its role goes beyond defence and includes protecting Iran's political structure. As per Al Jazeera, experts opined that Iranian officials negotiating with the US are more closely aligned with the IRGC than other leaders and groups.

Trump Cites 'Fractured' Government in Ceasefire Extension

On Tuesday, President Trump announced the extension of the ceasefire with Iran, citing the need to allow Tehran's leadership more time to formulate a unified proposal for negotiations. Trump, in his post, stated that the decision followed concerns over internal divisions within Iran's government and appeals from international stakeholders. "Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal," the post read. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)