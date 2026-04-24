Despite Rising Fuel And Fertilizer Costs, Homeowners Are Booking More Lawn Care Services This Season

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 23, 2026 8:12 am - GreenPal's latest booking data shows homeowners are lining up lawn care earlier this season, with total bookings rising 53.3% month over month even as fuel and fertilizer costs stay elevated.

Even with fuel and fertilizer costs putting pressure on lawn care companies, homeowners are still booking more service this season.

New data from GreenPal shows 329,655 total bookings over the last 30 days, up from 214,979 in the previous 30 days. That is a 53.3% month-over-month increase.

The average appointment value moved only slightly, from $44.82 to $45.22, which suggests the increase came mainly from more people booking lawn care, not from a sharp jump in price.

St. Louis led all markets this month with 16,440 bookings. Nashville followed with 14,234, and Atlanta came in at 13,929. Other active markets included Orlando at 11,016, Houston at 11,014, Chicago at 9,958, Indianapolis at 8,311, Charlotte at 7,430, Columbus at 6,969, and Cleveland at 6,938.

GreenPal's full seasonal booking report shows a familiar pattern: as grass starts growing faster, homeowners move early to lock in mowing and routine yard service.

What Homeowners Should Know

The bottom line for homeowners is pretty clear. More people have made reservations for lawn maintenance than a month before.

Why does that matter? The reason is that when schedules fill up quickly, the best service providers will be fully booked. It will become increasingly difficult to find the right fit.

The other thing that stands out is that the average appointment value barely changed. Bookings jumped sharply, but the average job value moved less than a dollar. That suggests this is mainly a demand story, not a broad pricing spike.

“We see this every year when the season starts turning. Homeowners start thinking about their yards, grass grows faster, and demand picks up in a hurry. When that happens, the people who book early usually have a better shot at getting the provider and time slot they want.”

-Bryan Clayton

GreenPal said the latest numbers show that many homeowners are already moving early to line up service before availability gets tighter deeper into the season.