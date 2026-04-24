Colliers Closes Two Marina Sales On East And West Coasts

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 23, 2026 12:36 pm - Leisure Property Advisors team represented sellers of Glen Cove Marina in California and Skinner's Marina in New Jersey

Colliers announced the recent sales of two marina properties: Glen Cove Marina in Vallejo, Calif., and Skinner's Marina in Tuckerton, N.J. The assets were purchased in two unrelated and separate transactions as personal investments for two distinct buyers. The purchase prices are undisclosed.

Matt Putnam, Andrew Cantor and Dan Grovatt of Colliers' Leisure Property Advisors team represented the undisclosed sellers in both transactions.

“These transactions reflect the continued demand for well-located marina assets across the country,” said Cantor, senior vice president of Colliers.“Buyers are attracted to the stable income potential and unique waterfront locations that marinas provide.”

Glen Cove Marina, located at 2012 Glen Cove Road in Vallejo, encompasses 17 acres and includes 222 wet slips, along with an events facility. Positioned along the Carquinez Strait, the marina benefits from a location that easily accesses the San Francisco Bay, as well as the Sacramento Delta. The property was purchased as part of a 1031 exchange.

Skinner's Marina, located in at 501 Bartlett Avenue in Tuckerton, spans approximately 7.15 acres and features more than 80 wet slips, approximately 150 boats in land storage and 16 RV spaces. The marina offers direct access to the Jersey Shore waterways, supporting both recreational boaters and seasonal visitors.

“Marinas continue to demonstrate their investment strength due to limited supply, combined with a reliable recurring revenue profile,” said Grovatt, senior vice president of Colliers.“These assets are both well positioned to deliver long-term value and stable growth for years to come.”

About Colliers

Colliers is a global diversified professional services and investment management company operating through three industry-leading businesses: Commercial Real Estate, Engineering, and Investment Management. With greater than a 30-year track record of consistent growth and strong recurring cash flows, we scale complementary, high-value businesses that provide essential services across the full asset lifecycle. Our unique partnership philosophy empowers exceptional leaders, preserves our entrepreneurial culture, and ensures meaningful inside ownership – driving strong alignment and sustained value creation for our shareholders. With $5.6 billion in annual revenues, 24,000 professionals, and $108 billion in assets under management, Colliers is committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at colliers.