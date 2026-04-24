Thrillark Becomes An Authorized Ticket Seller For Aquarabia Qiddiya City Now Offering Access To The Middle East's Largest Water Theme Park

Thrillark expands its Qiddiya City portfolio, now offering verified ticket access to Aquarabia alongside Six Flags Qiddiya City, reinforcing its position as the trusted global ticketing partner for Saudi Arabia's most ambitious entertainment destination.

Thrillark [ ], a global experiences and attractions booking platform, has been officially appointed as an Authorized Ticket Seller for Aquarabia Qiddiya City [aquarabia-qiddiya-city-tickets-t-1633/ ], the Middle East's largest water theme park and the latest landmark attraction to open within Qiddiya City, Saudi Arabia.

This appointment marks a significant milestone in Thrillark's growing regional presence, building on its existing authorized partnership with Six Flags Qiddiya City. With both of Qiddiya City's flagship attractions now available on a single platform, Thrillark becomes the go-to ticketing destination for travelers planning a complete Qiddiya City experience - offering verified, seamless access to the two parks that anchor Saudi Arabia's most ambitious entertainment development.

About Aquarabia Qiddiya City

Aquarabia Qiddiya City is the largest water theme park in the Middle East, spanning 250,000 square metres within Qiddiya City, located 40 minutes from Riyadh. The park features 22 rides and attractions across eight immersive themed zones - The Den, Wave Wadi, Camel Rock, Herding Grounds, Arabian Peak, Surf Lagoon, Viper Canyon, and Dhub Grotto each inspired by Saudi Arabia's diverse landscapes, wildlife, and natural heritage.

Aquarabia sets a new global benchmark for water theme park design, featuring five record-breaking attractions, including the world's first double water loop, the world's tallest water coaster (Junoon Drop), the world's tallest AquaLoop slide (Speedy Jamezales), the world's longest mat racer (Jamal Joom), and the world's first underwater theme park ride, Aquaticar: Legend of the Glowing Guardian, by Sub Sea

Systems. The park also introduces the first-ever surf pool, Surftopia, allowing guests to ride ocean-style waves within a fully controlled environment.

Aquarabia launched on March 20, 2026, during the Eid Al-Fitr holidays, welcoming its first guests to a fully operational park with all rides and attractions available. The grand opening is set for April 23, 2026, with Thrillark ready to offer travelers worldwide immediate, verified ticket access from launch.

Thrillark: The Complete Qiddiya City Ticketing Partner

With Aquarabia now added to its portfolio, Thrillark offers authorized ticket access to both of Qiddiya City's major operational attractions Aquarabia Qiddiya City and Six Flags Qiddiya City. This makes Thrillark the only global OTA platform where travelers can plan, compare, and book their complete Qiddiya City itinerary in a single, secure transaction.

Through this partnership, Thrillark will provide customers with direct-from-attraction tickets for Aquarabia, ensuring authenticity, real-time availability, transparent pricing, and instant confirmation - giving travelers complete confidence from the moment they book.

"Aquarabia is a landmark moment for Saudi Arabia's entertainment landscape and for the region as a whole," said Fazil Parakkat, CEO of Thrillark. "Having already established a trusted ticketing presence at Six Flags Qiddiya City, adding Aquarabia to our platform was a natural next step. Travelers planning a Qiddiya visit can now book both parks through Thrillark with the same confidence, the same seamless experience, and the same verified access they've come to expect from us. We are proud to support Aquarabia's launch and to play a role in making this extraordinary destination accessible to visitors from around the world."

A Trusted Global Ticketing Partner

Thrillark has built a strong and credible reputation across international markets by working directly with leading attractions and entertainment destinations worldwide. Serving more than 200,000 customers globally, the platform is known for its secure booking infrastructure, verified inventory, and customer-first approach - consistently delivering dependable ticketing solutions at scale.

Thrillark's track record with landmark attractions is further reinforced by its Legacy Golden Partnership Award from Yas Island Abu Dhabi, recognizing long-term collaboration, operational excellence, and proven success in supporting high-demand attractions while maintaining the highest standards of customer satisfaction. This recognition, combined with its established Six Flags Qiddiya City partnership, positions Thrillark as a proven and trusted access point for the region's most significant entertainment destinations.

Customer experience remains central to Thrillark's operations. The platform provides end-to-end support - assisting travelers before booking, during ticket confirmation, and on the day of their experience - through responsive, multi-channel assistance that delivers clarity, confidence, and peace of mind throughout the journey.

Supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and the Growth of Inbound Tourism

This partnership aligns directly with Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom's long-term strategy to diversify its economy and establish Saudi Arabia as a world-leading destination for tourism, entertainment, sports, and culture.

Aquarabia is Saudi Arabia's first water theme park - a homegrown attraction developed to global standards and a direct embodiment of Vision 2030's commitment to building world-class leisure infrastructure that serves both local residents and international visitors. As a fully operational attraction within Qiddiya City, Aquarabia joins Six Flags as a major demand driver for inbound tourism to Riyadh and the broader Kingdom.

Qiddiya City is projected to attract million visitors annually at scale, contributing significantly to Saudi Arabia's GDP and establishing the region as a competitive global tourism destination. By enabling secure, verified ticket access through a trusted global platform with multilingual and multi-currency support, Thrillark directly supports Vision 2030's objectives of increasing international visitor flows and strengthening trade and tour-operator relationships worldwide.

Tickets for Aquarabia Qiddiya City are available now on Thrillark at

[aquarabia-qiddiya-city-tickets-t-1633/ ].

About Thrillark

Thrillark [ ] is a global experiences and attractions booking platform dedicated to connecting travelers with the world's most exciting destinations and events. With a portfolio spanning theme parks, water parks, cultural attractions, and adventure experiences across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and beyond, Thrillark serves over 200,000 customers worldwide. The platform is recognized for its verified ticket inventory, secure booking technology, and commitment to delivering outstanding customer experiences at every step of the journey.