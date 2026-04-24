Ukrainian Troops Take Two Russian Soldiers Prisoner In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 155th Brigade reported this on Facebook and released drone footage of the incident.

“Enemy assault troops lost their way in Hryshyne and were taken prisoner,” the military said.

The brigade emphasized that its units are firmly holding their positions in Hryshyne and are blocking any attempts by the enemy to advance.

Border guardsRussian drone launch site in southern direction

As Ukrinform previously reported, during assault operations in northern Kharkiv region, border guards from the Hart brigade captured a Russian serviceman.