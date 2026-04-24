Finland To Boost Defense Spending By 2030

Finland has announced plans to increase its defense spending to 3.2% of GDP by 2030, AzerNEWS reports.

At the same time, the government has decided to reduce other budget items and prepare a fiscal plan covering the next four years.

The decision comes amid economic challenges that Finland has faced since 2022, following the outbreak of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Raising defense spending to 3.2% of GDP will bring Finland closer to the NATO target of 3.5% by 2035, signaling Helsinki's commitment to strengthening its military capabilities and meeting alliance expectations. Analysts note that this shift reflects not only security concerns but also a broader trend in Europe, where many countries are reassessing defense priorities in response to regional instability.

Interestingly, this step could also have ripple effects on Finland's economy and technological development, as increased defense budgets often stimulate domestic innovation in cybersecurity, aerospace, and other high-tech sectors.