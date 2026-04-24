Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heatwave Eases In Tamil Nadu As Rainfall Likely Across Key Regions

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu may finally get some relief from the scorching heat, as weather systems are likely to bring thunderstorms and light to moderate rain across select regions over the next few days

A lower-level atmospheric circulation is currently prevailing over Tamil Nadu's coastal districts. In addition, a trough extends from East Vidarbha to the Comorin region, passing through Telangana, interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu at around 0.9 km above sea level.

Because of these systems, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning is expected in parts of the Western Ghats, delta regions, and southern coastal districts between April 23 and April 24. Similar conditions may continue from April 25 to April 29 in select areas, including Karaikal.

However, most other parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to experience dry weather during this period.

Over the past 24 hours, there has been no significant change in maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. In some places, temperatures were 2–4°C above normal.

Vellore recorded the highest temperature at 40.7°C, while Kodaikanal experienced a low of 10.9°C.

From April 23 to April 27, interior districts may continue to see temperatures 2–3°C above normal, while coastal regions are expected to remain close to average.

High humidity combined with elevated temperatures could cause discomfort in coastal areas.

Chennai and its suburbs are expected to have partly cloudy skies over the next two days. Daytime temperatures may hover around 37–38°C, while nighttime temperatures could stay near 27–28°C. Humid conditions may lead to discomfort.

For fishermen, no warnings have been issued for Tamil Nadu's coastal areas, the Bay of Bengal, or the Arabian Sea until April 27, indicating relatively safe conditions for fishing activities.