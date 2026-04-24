Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Heatwave In Vidarbha, Cooler Coastal Belt IMD Issues Storm Alert

Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is grappling with scorching heat, especially in Vidarbha where temperatures have crossed 44°C. While most regions remain dry, the IMD has forecast thunderstorms and light rain in isolated areas

Vidarbha continues to bear the brunt of the heatwave, emerging as the hottest region in Maharashtra. Cities like Amravati (44.4°C), Akola (44.3°C), Wardha (44.0°C), and Nagpur (43.2°C) recorded dangerously high temperatures. These figures highlight the intensity of the ongoing heat spell, raising concerns over prolonged exposure and health risks.

Large parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are also experiencing high temperatures, with cities like Jalgaon (42.8°C), Solapur (42.0°C), and Parbhani (42.3°C) reporting intense heat. Pune remains hot and dry, touching around 40°C.

In contrast, coastal areas such as Mumbai, Alibag, and Ratnagiri are relatively cooler due to sea influence, with temperatures ranging between 33°C and 36°C, offering some respite.

Despite the prevailing heat, the India Meteorological Department has forecast isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and light rainfall in parts of the state. However, most regions have not recorded any rainfall in the past 24 hours. Interestingly, Pune has already received significantly above-normal seasonal rainfall. Meanwhile, Mahabaleshwar recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 21.4°C, making it the coolest spot in the state.