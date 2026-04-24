Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla Sees Weekday Drop, Earns Rs. 84 Crore In 7 Days

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 7: After a promising opening week, Bhooth Bangla shows signs of slowing at the box office. The horror-comedy, led by Akshay Kumar, crosses ₹84 crore in India but faces a noticeable weekday dip

Bhooth Bangla began its theatrical run on a strong note, pulling in impressive numbers over its first weekend. The film collected ₹12.25 crore on Day 1, climbed to ₹19 crore on Day 2, and peaked at ₹23 crore on Sunday.

However, like many recent releases, the film struggled to maintain that momentum beyond the weekend. Monday saw a sharp fall to ₹6.75 crore, signaling the beginning of a steady weekday slowdown.

By Day 7 (Thursday), the film's earnings dipped further to ₹5.15 crore, down from ₹6.15 crore the previous day. The number of shows also reduced, alongside a slight drop in audience turnout.

Occupancy hovered around 12%, with night shows performing the best at nearly 19%, while morning screenings lagged behind. These figures suggest that while interest remains, it is gradually tapering off as the week progresses.

Despite the slowdown, Bhooth Bangla has managed a respectable ₹84.05 crore net in India after its first week. On the global front, the film has reached ₹135.45 crore, including ₹35.50 crore from overseas markets.

The film's mix of horror and comedy, combined with a familiar ensemble cast, has helped it sustain a decent run so far, even as weekday collections soften.

Plot and Cast Snapshot

Set in a mysterious palace in rural Mangalpur, the story follows a man preparing for his sister's wedding, only to encounter eerie, unexplained events. As secrets unravel, the narrative blends humor with suspense.

The film features Akshay Kumar alongside Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Mithila Palkar in key roles.

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