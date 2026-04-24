BCB Pulls Mustafizur Rahman From PSL 2026, Citing Injury Concerns

BCB Withdraws NOC for Mustafizur Rahman

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has withdrawn the No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued to Mustafizur Rahman for participation in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after the left-arm pacer was advised to undergo further medical evaluation following the third ODI against New Zealand.

In an official media release, the BCB said the team's medical staff had reviewed Mustafizur's condition and recommended an immediate scan. "It has been decided that the player will undergo an immediate scan to further assess his condition, after which he will commence a rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the BCB Medical Team," the statement read.

As a result, the board confirmed that Mustafizur will not take part in the remainder of the PSL 2026 season. "In this regard, the Board has withdrawn the No Objection Certificate (NOC) previously issued to Mustafizur. He will therefore not be available to participate in the remainder of PSL 2026," the release added.

Nahid Rana's PSL Release Also Blocked

In a separate decision, the BCB also announced that promising fast bowler Nahid Rana will not be released for the PSL. The move is aimed at ensuring his readiness for the upcoming Test assignments. "The BCB would also like to inform that fast bowler Nahid Rana will not be released for PSL 2026. This decision has been taken to allow him adequate time to prepare for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan next month," the statement said.

Bangladesh defeated New Zealand by 55 runs in the third ODI and claimed the series 2-1 on Thursday. They successfully defended a 265-run total in Chattogram, where Nahid Rana was named Player of the Series.

New-Look Squad for New Zealand T20Is

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have named a fresh-looking squad for the opening two T20Is against New Zealand, starting April 27 in Chattogram. Regular pacers, including Mustafizur, Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana, have been rested, paving the way for new faces. Among the notable inclusions are pace-bowling allrounder Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, who has earned his maiden T20I call-up, and death-overs specialist Ripon Mondal, rewarded for his consistent domestic performances.

Bangladesh squad for first two T20Is: Litton Das (Captain), Mohammed Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mohammed Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain, Tawhid Hridoy, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol, Shaif Uddin, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain.

Upcoming Test Series Against Pakistan

After the conclusion of the T20I series, Bangladesh will host Pakistan for a two-match Test series, starting May 8. (ANI)

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