Karnataka Remembers Legendary Actor Rajkumar On His 97Th Birth Anniversary Tributes Pour In

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 24 (IANS) The 97th birth anniversary of legendary Kannada cinema icon Dr Rajkumar is being observed on Friday across Karnataka with reverence and enthusiasm, with major events planned at Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru, where he is laid to rest.

Family members are scheduled to offer special prayers at Dr Rajkumar's memorial at the studio. The state government will also pay its respects, with an official programme being organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations.

Several cultural and commemorative events have been arranged at Kanteerava Studio to mark the occasion. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, along with other dignitaries, are expected to participate in the celebrations.

Fans have organised community service activities such as food distribution and blood donation camps to commemorate the occasion. Admirers of the iconic actor are expected to arrive in large numbers from various parts of the state.

The area around Kanteerava Studio has been adorned with massive cutouts of Dr Rajkumar, as a sea of fans is set to gather to celebrate the birth anniversary of“Annavru”.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, in a statement, said, "I offer my heartfelt remembrance and respectful homage to Karnataka's cultural ambassador, the legendary singer and iconic actor Dr Rajkumar, on the occasion of his birth anniversary."

"A man who lived by the belief that 'fans are God', his personality continues to inspire us. He regarded art as divine and saw it as a path for social reform, living his life in accordance with that philosophy. He was truly a devoted artist. Personally, his influence on me has been immense," Kumaraswamy stated.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated, "On the birth anniversary of Kannada pride, actor supreme, Karnataka Ratna and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Rajkumar, I offer my respectful tributes to that great artistic soul."

"His films are lessons for life, and his songs are melodies cherished by the people. Through his simplicity, integrity, discipline, and deep concern for the language and culture of the land, Annavru has earned a permanent place in the hearts of millions of Kannadigas," he said.

It can be noted that through his over five-decade-long career of over 200 films, he was regarded as one of the most pivotal and influential figures of the Kannada film industry. His films were praised as a bridge between popular and art films because of the theme of the story and their treatment.

In a film career spanning over five decades, Dr Rajkumar emerged as one of the most celebrated figures in Indian cinema, earning numerous accolades and widespread recognition.

In 1983, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, for his contributions to cinema. He was later conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1995, recognising his lifetime contribution to Indian film.

In 1985, Dr Rajkumar became the first Indian actor to receive the Kentucky Colonel, an honorary title awarded by the Governor of Kentucky in the United States.

Marking the centenary of Indian cinema in April 2013, Forbes included his performance in“Bangaarada Manushya” in its list of the 25 greatest acting performances in Indian cinema. Following his passing, The New York Times described him as one of India's most popular movie stars.

He received eleven Karnataka State Film Awards, including nine for Best Actor and two for Best Singer, along with eight Filmfare Awards South and one National Film Award.