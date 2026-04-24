Sanjay Dutt, Wife Maanayata Soak In Divine Energy With 'Har Har Mahadev'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt and his wife Manyata Dutt immersed themselves in a deeply spiritual moment as they sat together for a puja surrounded with flowers, with the powerful tunes of“Shiva Tandav” echoing in the background.

Sanjay and Maanyata both took to their Instagram stories, respectively, where they shared two photographs from the puja. They did not reveal the location of where they sought divine blessings.

In the image, the two are seen dressed in Indian wear and have the tripundra tilak on their foreheads.

They had“Har Har Mahadev” written as the caption.

Talking about the couple, who have been together for 18 years, got married in 2008 via a registry in Goa. The two then got married in a Hindu ceremony in Mumbai.

It was in 2010, when Sanjay and Maanayata welcomed twins a boy and a girl.

Sanjay was first married to actress Richa Sharma in 1987. She died of a brain tumour in 1996. He then got married to air-hostess-turned-model Rhea Pillai in February 1998. The divorce finalised in 2008.

Sanjay's latest release is Dhurandhar-The Revenge, an action spy action thriller film written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. It stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun.

It traces an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

He will next be seen in Ahmed Khan's upcoming comedy film titled“Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.