Played Pivotal Role In Strengthening Assam's Political Journey: Himanta Sarma's Tribute To Bishnuram Medhi

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 24 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday paid tribute to former Chief Minister and freedom fighter Bishnuram Medhi on his death anniversary, recalling his immense contribution to shaping the state's political and administrative landscape.

Taking to the social media platform X, CM Sarma described Medhi as a“towering statesman” whose leadership and vision played a crucial role in strengthening Assam during a formative period in its history.

He noted that Medhi's commitment to public service and his role in India's freedom struggle continue to serve as a source of inspiration for generations.

“Remembering former Chief Minister and freedom fighter Bishnuram Medhi on his Punyatithi. A towering statesman, he played a pivotal role in strengthening and shaping Assam's political journey,” Sarma wrote.

In a significant announcement, the Chief Minister said that the upcoming Palashbari-Sualkuchi bridge will be named in honour of Medhi, as a tribute to his enduring legacy. The move, CM Sarma said, is aimed at recognising Medhi's contributions and ensuring that his ideals remain alive in public memory.

Bishnuram Medhi, who served as the Chief Minister of Assam from 1950 to 1957, was among the prominent leaders of the state during the early years after India's Independence. Known for his administrative acumen and strong nationalist values, he played a key role in stabilising governance and promoting development in Assam.

Leaders across party lines and citizens also paid homage to the late leader, remembering his dedication to the welfare of the people and his efforts in building a strong foundation for the state.

CM Sarma emphasised that Medhi's life and work continue to inspire policymakers and citizens alike, reaffirming the government's commitment to uphold the values he stood for while working towards Assam's progress and prosperity.