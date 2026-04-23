RSS Model Build On Trust, Teamwork: Dattatreya Hosbale

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 24 (IANS) RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said the organisation's ability to build scalable and socially impactful models rests on a foundation of trust, teamwork and a spirit of sacrifice, offering lessons for institutions globally.

Responding to a question during a discussion witrh eminnet Indian Americans on practical and scalable solutions for society, Hosabale emphasised the central role of youth and lived experience in shaping effective models.

“The younger generation, the youth, and also learn from experience,” he said, pointing to the importance of values-driven engagement rather than purely institutional design.

He said the RSS approach draws from the idea of extending family values into broader social structures.“The values family can extend to any group of people,” Hosabale said, suggesting that social cohesion and shared purpose can be replicated beyond traditional community settings.

Highlighting the operational philosophy behind RSS-inspired initiatives, he identified teamwork as a core principle.“The spirit of this teamwork, that is their secret,” he said, adding that such collaboration is sustained through mutual trust and willingness to contribute beyond individual interests.

“That is possible because there is a trust and ready to sacrifice,” Hosabale said, underlining that commitment to a larger cause enables organisations to remain effective and cohesive.

He argued that this model has helped inspire a wide range of affiliated organisations and initiatives that operate independently but are guided by shared values.

Hosabale also pointed to the growing relevance of such frameworks in modern institutions, including corporations and universities.“Many corporates are also saying that we should work as a one human family,” he said, indicating convergence between traditional social philosophies and contemporary organisational thinking.

The remarks came during a question on how American institutions could develop solutions that are“innovative, but practical, scalable, and capable of reaching ordinary people.”

Other speakers in the session offered complementary perspectives. Foreign policy scholar Walter Russell Mead spoke about the role of technology and“infostructure” in making services like healthcare more accessible, while academic Walter Andersen addressed misconceptions about the RSS and its broader societal role.

Hosabale's intervention, however, remained anchored in the idea that durable and scalable systems emerge from shared values and collective responsibility rather than top-down design.

The discussion formed part of a wider dialogue on India's global role and the applicability of its social and organisational models in other parts of the world.