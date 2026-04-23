Young Athletes Gain A Competitive Edge With Mental Toughness For Young Athletes By Troy And Moses Horne

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"Mental Toughness For Young Athletes By Troy and Moses Horne"

Proven 5-Minute Mindset Exercises Help Kids and Teens Build Confidence, Focus, and Resilience in Sports

Parents of young athletes know that physical talent alone is not enough. Pressure, nerves, fear of mistakes, and loss of confidence can derail even the most gifted players. That's why Mental Toughness For Young Athletes: Eight Proven 5-Minute Mindset Exercises For Kids And Teens Who Play Competitive Sports by Moses Horne and Troy Horne is now being highlighted in a special promotion for families seeking practical tools to help young competitors thrive.

This highly celebrated youth sports guide delivers simple, effective exercises designed to strengthen confidence, improve performance under pressure, and help athletes rediscover their love for the game. With over 260,000 copies sold, this book is helping athletes from 8-18 find their inner GOAT.

What makes the book unique is its perspective: it was co-written by a competitive teen athlete and his father, combining real-life experience with parent-focused guidance. Readers will learn strategies inspired by conversations with elite sports figures including Kobe Bryant, Chauncey Billups, Earl Boykins, and others.

If your child shines in practice but freezes in games, struggles with performance anxiety, or needs help developing mental resilience, this book will be an accessible roadmap for success. With quick daily exercises that fit into busy schedules , Mental Toughness For Young Athletes helps young competitors in basketball, football, soccer, baseball, tennis, wrestling, netball, golf, volleyball, horse jumping, Motocross, and more develop the mindset needed to succeed on and off the field.

Families, coaches, and athletes can take advantage of this promotional spotlight and discover why so many readers call the book a must read.

Mental Toughness For Young Athletes is available now through Amazon and major online booksellers.

About the Authors

Moses Horne brings the authentic voice of a young competitive athlete who knows what it's like to play competitive sports. Troy Horne, his dad and former Broadway star, provides the parent perspective, helping sports playing parents and non-sports playing parents understand how to support athletes through the mental side of competition.

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