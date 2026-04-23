Appy Pie AI Website Builder Delivers Complete, Multi-Page Business Websites From A Single Text Prompt

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"“What our AI Website Builder delivers is not a template with placeholder text - it is a complete, operational web presence. The business has a name, the pages have relevant content and the entire site is structured for search indexing before the user has customized a single element. That is the depth of generation we have built, and it is available to any business, in any language, at no upfront cost.” - Abhinav Girdhar, Founder & CEO, Appy Pie"Appy Pie AI website builder generates a fully structured, named, and navigable website - complete with homepage, contact, team, and content pages - in under 60 seconds. A built-in drag-and-drop editor, free domain and email provisioning, mobile-responsive design, and one-click publishing complete the end-to-end web presence workflow on a single platform.

Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India - April 23, 2026 - Appy Pie, the global no-code AI platform trusted by over 10 million users across 150+ countries, today underscored the end-to-end capability of its AI Website Builder - a platform that takes a plain-English business description and returns a fully named, multi-page, content-populated, mobile-responsive website in under 60 seconds, with no coding, design tools, or developer involvement required.

Upon receiving a business description, the AI performs several tasks simultaneously: it selects an appropriate visual theme and hero imagery, structures a multi-page navigation system, and populates each page with contextually relevant content. A business consulting prompt, for instance, produces a homepage with a branded headline and call-to-action, a Contact Us page with call, messaging, email, and location action blocks, and an About Us page containing a company overview and a team profile section with AI-generated member images - all formatted and ready for immediate use. The entire generation process completes in under 60 seconds.

Following generation, users access a drag-and-drop visual editor that provides complete control over every page element - text, imagery, layout, section order, color scheme, and navigation structure - without writing code. The editor offers simultaneous preview across desktop and mobile viewports.

From the same dashboard, users can claim a free custom domain, set up a business email address, preview the website before publishing, and publish the site live with a single click. Free SSL/HTTPS encryption, CDN-distributed hosting with 99.9% uptime, automated daily backups, and DDoS protection are included across all plans at no additional cost.

For businesses requiring a mobile presence beyond the web, Appy Pie provides an exclusive website-to-app converte r that transforms any AI-generated website into a native iOS and Android application publishable to the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Appy Pie's website builder is available on a free plan that includes AI generation, the drag-and-drop editor, SSL hosting, mobile-responsive design, and a free subdomain with no advertisements displayed on the published site.

ABOUT APPY PIE

Appy Pie is a global no-code AI platform headquartered in Noida, India, with offices in the United States and United Kingdom. Its suite of tools includes the App Builder, AI App Generator, Website Builder, and AI Website Builder. Trusted by 10 million+ users in 150+ countries with over 100,000 apps live on Google Play and the Apple App Store, Appy Pie is committed to making technology accessible to everyone, regardless of technical ability or budget. The platform is GDPR-compliant, HIPAA-ready, SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified.

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