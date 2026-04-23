Seraph Helpdesk Celebrates 20 Years Of Excellence With Launch Of New Version And Free Web-Based Platform

MENAFN - GetNews)SeraphHelpdesk, a trusted name in customer support software, is proud to announce its 20th anniversary and the official release of its brand-new version today.

Since launching in 2006, SeraphHelpdesk has helped thousands of businesses around the world deliver faster, smarter, and more organised customer support. Over the past two decades, the software has evolved from a simple ticketing system into a powerful, all-in-one helpdesk solution trusted by support teams of all sizes.

Key Highlights of the 20th Anniversary Release:



New Version Released Today – The latest version brings significant improvements in speed, user interface, automation, and reporting capabilities.

Free Web-Based Version Now Available – Users can now access a fully functional, web-based version of Seraph Helpdesk at no cost, making professional helpdesk software accessible to startups, small teams, and growing businesses.

Enhanced live chat, knowledge base, ticket automation, and team collaboration tools. Improved mobile experience and modern design for better usability.



“Twenty years is a huge milestone,” said Rowland Harrison, Founder of Seraph Helpdesk.“We're incredibly grateful to our loyal users who have supported us throughout this journey. The new version and the introduction of our free web-based platform reflect our commitment to making high-quality helpdesk software available to everyone - from solo entrepreneurs to established support teams.”

Seraph Helpdesk continues to stand out in the market for its simplicity, reliability, and excellent value. Whether users choose the free web version or the full-featured paid plans, they benefit from a clean, intuitive platform designed to reduce response times and improve customer satisfaction.

To mark the 20th anniversary, Seraph Helpdesk is inviting businesses to try the new version and the free web-based platform at seraphhelpdesk.

About Seraph Helpdesk

Seraph Helpdesk is a UK-based customer support software company founded in 2006 by Rowland Harrison. Known for its user-friendly design and powerful features, Seraph helps businesses manage tickets, live chat, knowledge bases, and team workflows efficiently - all in one platform.

For more information or to start using the free web version, visit: