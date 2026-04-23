A1 Plus Electrical, Plumbing, And Air Voted BEST Electrician In Houston In 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)A1 Plus Electrical, Plumbing, and Air is proud to announce that it has been officially voted the best electrician in Houston in 2026! Air Plus has expert electricians in Houston, and has been in business since 2007.

According to the recent data set by BusinessRate, the company has maintained positive feedback and operational excellence throughout the previous year. The search for a reliable electrician in Houston often ends in frustration due to inconsistent pricing or delayed arrivals.

"Winning this award isn't just about the wires and the panels; it's about the people behind them," says Robert Dykes, General Manager of A1 Plus Electrical, Plumbing, and Air. "Our team lives and works in these neighborhoods. When we say we're the best electrician in Houston, it's a promise we have to keep every time we pull into a customer's driveway. We are incredibly honored that the community has recognized that effort."

The distinction of being voted the best involves more than just fixing a blown fuse. In 2026, electrical needs have become more complex, involving smart home integrations, EV charging stations, and grid resilience. A1 Plus has stayed ahead of the curve by investing in continuous training for its technicians and adopting the latest diagnostic technologies.

Key factors that contributed to the #1 ranking include:



24/7 Emergency Availability

Transparent Pricing Comprehensive Expertise



To learn more about this award, please visit their site:

"We've seen the industry change over the years, and we've made sure to change with it," Dykes added. "Whether it's a historic home in the Heights needing a complete rewire or a new build in Cypress looking for energy-efficient solutions, we approach every job with the same level of precision. This award belongs to our technicians who are out there in the Houston heat making sure our clients stay safe and powered up."

About A1 Plus Electrical, Plumbing, and Air

A1 Plus Electrical, Plumbing, and Air is a premier home services provider based in Houston, Texas. Specializing in a wide array of residential and commercial services, the company is known for its high standards of safety, professional integrity, and expert craftsmanship. From minor electrical repairs to major plumbing overhauls and HVAC installations, A1 Plus provides the Houston metropolitan area with reliable, top-rated solutions.