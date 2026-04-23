Dr. Samuel Gordon Releases His Latest Book Beyond Human Reasoning, Exploring Trusting God When Life Defies Human Logic

MENAFN - GetNews) Published by Harmony Publishing LLC, Beyond Human Reasoning offers faith-based guidance for believers facing confusion, disappointment, and spiritual uncertainty.







Pastor and educator Dr. Samuel Gordon has released his new book, Beyond Human Reasoning: Discovering Your Purpose When Life Doesn't Make Sense, now available on Amazon. Published by Harmony Publishing LLC, the book speaks to Christians who have prayed, trusted, and obeyed yet find themselves questioning God's direction when circumstances take an unexpected turn. Dr. Gordon wrote the book for readers who did everything right and still watched the outcome unfold in a direction they never expected.

The work draws on Scripture, personal faith, and Dr. Gordon's years of shepherding people through some of life's hardest seasons. It reframes spiritual confusion as an invitation to deeper trust rather than a mark of weak faith. The central argument is simple: life with God is not a puzzle to solve but a relationship to trust. Readers who have felt disappointed by unanswered prayer or blindsided by life's turns will recognize themselves on nearly every page.

Each chapter addresses a specific question that surfaces during seasons of spiritual uncertainty. Readers will find guidance on:



Why God's ways will always exceed the reach of human logic

How to find God-given purpose when circumstances make no sense

How to trust God's timing when delays feel like denials

How to live with surrendered trust and courageous faith in seasons of uncertainty Why the greatest miracles often begin where human reasoning ends

Dr. Gordon writes from the vantage point of a pastor who has sat with grieving families, counseled discouraged believers, and watched God work through circumstances that defied earthly explanation. The book pairs biblical insight with practical application for readers facing loss, delayed breakthroughs, or unanswered questions. His approach leans on Scripture rather than motivational language, steering readers toward surrender rather than quick resolution.

“Our confusion is not a sign of weak faith - it is an invitation to deeper trust,” said Dr. Samuel Gordon, author of Beyond Human Reasoning.“God is writing a story bigger than our understanding and more beautiful than our expectations. This book was written for every believer who has wondered whether God was still paying attention.”

The release arrives at a time when many believers report struggling with prolonged waiting seasons and outcomes that contradict expectations. Dr. Gordon positions the book as a pastoral companion for those moments, not a theology textbook, but a voice offering scripture, perspective, and steady encouragement.

Beyond Human Reasoning: Discovering Your Purpose When Life Doesn't Make Sense is available now on Amazon in Kindle Edition. The book is written for Christians ready to stop striving for answers and start walking in faith.

Get your copy of Beyond Human Reasoning: Discovering Your Purpose When Life Doesn't Make Sense on Amazon.

About the Author

Dr. Samuel Gordon is a pastor, educator, and community leader who has spent years guiding individuals and congregations through difficult life seasons. His ministry centers on helping believers cultivate courageous faith rooted in Scripture and surrendered trust in God. Beyond Human Reasoning is his latest work on faith, purpose, and spiritual endurance.

About the Publisher

Harmony Publishing is a self-publishing company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, offering book printing, editing, cover design, Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing, marketing, and global distribution services for authors. The company handles hardcover, softcover, and ebook formats, with titles distributed through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online and physical bookstores.

More information is available at harmonypublishing