CoreAge Rx, a telehealth-based provider of physician-guided wellness and metabolic support solutions, has announced the launch of its latest offering, NAD+ Nasal, a nasal spray designed to support cellular energy production, cognitive performance, and healthy aging through a targeted delivery method.

The newly introduced NAD+ Nasal spray is positioned as part of a broader“brain + body energy protocol,” offering eligible individuals access to a formulation centered on Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD+), a coenzyme present in every cell of the body and essential for mitochondrial function, DNA repair, and metabolic health.

NAD+ Nasal spray reflects CoreAge Rx's continued expansion into therapies that address age-related cellular decline and energy imbalance through accessible telehealth solutions.

Addressing Age-Related Decline in NAD+ Levels

NAD+ plays a critical role in fundamental biological processes, including energy metabolism and cellular repair. However, natural NAD+ levels are known to decline with age, which may contribute to fatigue, inflammation, reduced cognitive clarity, and metabolic inefficiencies.

CoreAge Rx's NAD+ Nasal formulation is designed to support replenishment of NAD+ levels through an intranasal delivery method. Unlike traditional oral supplementation, nasal administration bypasses the digestive system and is intended to deliver compounds more directly to the brain, offering a faster-acting pathway for neurological support.

According to the company, this approach allows for enhanced bioavailability and targeted delivery, aligning with growing interest in alternative administration methods for wellness therapies.

Focus on Cognitive Performance and Cellular Energy

The NAD+ Nasal spray has been developed to support both neurological and systemic functions. CoreAge Rx highlights several key areas of support associated with NAD+ supplementation, including:



Increased energy, stamina, and physical recovery

Enhanced cognitive clarity, focus, and mental performance

Support for DNA repair and healthy cellular aging

Improved mitochondrial and metabolic function

Rapid brain delivery through intranasal administration Suitability for ongoing use with minimal reported side effects

By targeting mitochondrial activity, NAD+ contributes to ATP production, which serves as the primary energy currency of the body. This process is essential for maintaining stamina, resilience, and overall metabolic efficiency.

Mechanisms Supporting Longevity and Cellular Repair

NAD+ is also involved in activating sirtuins (SIRT1 and SIRT3) and poly (ADP-ribose) polymerases (PARPs), enzymes that play a role in DNA repair, inflammation regulation, and cellular longevity pathways.

Through these mechanisms, NAD+ supports a range of biological processes, including:



Regulation of oxidative stress

Maintenance of insulin sensitivity

Immune system modulation Neuroprotective functions

CoreAge Rx notes that the inclusion of NAD+ within its telehealth offerings reflects a broader shift toward therapies that focus on cellular-level health and preventative wellness strategies.

Expanding Access Through Telehealth

The launch of NAD+ Nasal builds upon CoreAge Rx's established telehealth model, which enables eligible individuals to complete medical evaluations online, receive physician-reviewed treatment plans, and access ongoing monitoring without the need for in-person clinic visits.

CoreAge Rx's growing reputation is further supported by multiple independent recognitions across the telehealth and metabolic care landscape.

A recent evaluation by Dimension of Health examined how digital healthcare platforms are reshaping access to metabolic treatments and identified CoreAge Rx as a standout provider within this evolving model. The review highlighted the company's ability to combine remote medical evaluations with ongoing physician oversight, reducing traditional barriers to care while maintaining clinical supervision.

Health For Trick also recognized CoreAge Rx as a leading provider in 2026 after reviewing more than 50 telehealth platforms. The analysis emphasized the company's balance of accessibility, transparent pricing, and physician-guided treatment programs, noting its strong positioning within the rapidly expanding GLP-1 category.

Similarly, Healthier Happy selected CoreAge Rx as a go-to destination for patients seeking physician-supervised metabolic care. The platform highlighted the company's streamlined online evaluation process, access to licensed physicians, and direct-to-home delivery model, which simplifies the patient experience while maintaining medical oversight.

The Fitnessism further reinforced this position by naming CoreAge Rx among the best tirzepatide providers for 2026. Its evaluation cited the company's structured telemedicine approach, individualized treatment plans, transparent pricing, and integrated digital onboarding process as key factors contributing to its recognition.

Customer Experience and Patient Feedback

CoreAge Rx's expansion into NAD+ therapy is supported by consistent feedback from users regarding the platform's ease of use, communication, and delivery reliability.

Recent customer reviews highlight the overall experience:

Kathleen, a verified reviewer, noted that her experience with CoreAge Rx has been“consistently great,” citing the ease of the refill process and timely communication regarding deliveries. She emphasized that, among many available providers, CoreAge Rx stood out for its reliability and convenience.

Another user, Estelle Wilkinson, shared that after switching to CoreAge Rx, she experienced a more flexible approach to billing and treatment management. She highlighted the absence of automatic billing, competitive pricing, and the ability to proceed month-to-month without long-term commitments, along with quick approval and prompt delivery.

A third reviewer, Vella (Maria Rita), described her experience as“wonderful,” noting minimal side effects and an overall positive shift in her routine. She also expressed appreciation for consistent pricing and the ability to maintain her wellness journey with ongoing support.

These testimonials reflect a pattern of user satisfaction tied to accessibility, transparency, and continuity of care within the CoreAge Rx platform.

Continuing Innovation in Telehealth-Based Wellness

With the introduction of NAD+ Nasal, CoreAge Rx continues to broaden its portfolio of physician-guided therapies aimed at supporting energy, metabolic health, and longevity.

As interest grows in solutions that address the underlying mechanisms of aging and cognitive performance, the company's latest offering represents an extension of its commitment to delivering accessible, clinically guided wellness options through a fully digital healthcare model.

Individuals interested in learning more about NAD+ Nasal and CoreAge Rx's broader offerings can visit the company's official website.

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