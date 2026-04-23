Rentpager Launches V2 With Free Financial Tools, Tenant Verification, And AI-Assisted Workflows

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RentPager has launched V2, introducing free financial tools, tenant verification, and workflow-based property management, while signaling a broader shift toward AI-assisted and eventually agentic landlord operations.

San Ramon, CA - April 23, 2026 - RentPager, a platform focused on independent landlords, today announced the launch of its V2 platform update, introducing tenant verification, financial tracking, and workflow-driven property management in a single system.

The release brings together core landlord operations that are typically fragmented across multiple tools, allowing users to manage leasing, finances, and tenant interactions from one place. V2 is available across both a free tier and RentPager Pro, the company's premium offering, which unlocks additional advanced capabilities while keeping a large portion of the platform's core functionality accessible at no cost.

With V2, RentPager introduces identity verification powered by Stripe, enabling landlords to verify tenants through government-issued ID and selfie matching. Landlords can require verification directly within prospect links, track status across applicants, and review documents within a centralized screening dashboard.

The platform also introduces a financial suite available to all users, including a property-level ledger and cash flow analytics. Landlords can track income and expenses, monitor rent collection trends, and understand portfolio performance over time without relying on external tools. Many of these financial capabilities are included in the free tier, while Pro expands limits and adds deeper operational visibility.

A key focus of V2 is structuring property management as connected workflows rather than isolated tools. Prospect management, verification, communication, and financial tracking are designed to operate as part of a continuous system that reflects how landlords manage properties day to day.

This includes new capabilities for tenant interaction and property oversight. Landlords can initiate virtual property check-ins, allowing renters to submit photos or updates remotely, reducing the need for in-person coordination. These features are part of the Pro experience alongside additional operational tools.

Alongside these updates, RentPager is introducing the early foundation of its AI assistant, Abby. While Abby's full capabilities are still in development, the system already supports natural language interactions around property management and portfolio insights for Pro users.

“A lot of what we released came directly from our users,” said Ritesh Mishra.“The challenges in this space are repetitive and operational. V2 is about bringing those workflows into one place and making them easier to manage.”

“Most property management software still assumes the landlord does all the work,” Mishra added.“We think that model is outdated. If workflows are structured, they can be assisted. And if they can be assisted, they can eventually be delegated. That's the shift we're building toward.”

Internally, RentPager has begun developing task-based capabilities for Abby, including support for listing generation across rental platforms and structured prospect outreach with automated follow-ups, which are expected to expand in future releases.

As part of this direction, RentPager is exploring integrations with AI platforms such as ChatGPT and Claude, as well as developing lightweight interfaces that allow users to interact with RentPager workflows more flexibly across environments.

The company is also working to expand relationships with vendors to enable more native property management capabilities across platforms, reflecting a broader shift toward more flexible, AI-driven software architectures.

Property management software has historically been built for large operators, often leaving independent landlords with complex or fragmented tools. RentPager is focused on providing a simpler, more connected experience while continuing to expand its capabilities.

The company expects future updates to include credit checks, background screening, and additional financial automation features.