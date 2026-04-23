Helen Wolfenden

Helen has spent her professional life as an academic and public radio broadcaster, having worked for both the ABC and the BBC. Helen's research interests include the formation of on-air identity, and spoken word audio forms including radio, podcasting and audiobooks. Alongside her colleague Dr Tai Neilson and Aspect's Autism Friendly team, Helen co-created and delivered Australia's first adult autism-friendly journalism course for the ABC TV series, The Assembly.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.