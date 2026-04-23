Helen Wolfenden
- Senior Lecturer in Radio, Macquarie University
Helen has spent her professional life as an academic and public radio broadcaster, having worked for both the ABC and the BBC. Helen's research interests include the formation of on-air identity, and spoken word audio forms including radio, podcasting and audiobooks. Alongside her colleague Dr Tai Neilson and Aspect's Autism Friendly team, Helen co-created and delivered Australia's first adult autism-friendly journalism course for the ABC TV series, The Assembly.Experience
- 2026–present Senior lecturer Radio and Journalism, Macquarie University 2017–2025 Lecturer Radio, Macquarie University 2013–2017 Lecturer Broadcasting (Radio), University of the West of Scotland 2010–2013 Lecturer Broadcast Journalism (Radio), University of Salford
- 2015 University of South Australia, PhD
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment