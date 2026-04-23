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Helen Wolfenden

Helen Wolfenden


2026-04-23 11:35:03
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer in Radio, Macquarie University
Profile Articles Activity

Helen has spent her professional life as an academic and public radio broadcaster, having worked for both the ABC and the BBC. Helen's research interests include the formation of on-air identity, and spoken word audio forms including radio, podcasting and audiobooks. Alongside her colleague Dr Tai Neilson and Aspect's Autism Friendly team, Helen co-created and delivered Australia's first adult autism-friendly journalism course for the ABC TV series, The Assembly.

Experience
  • 2026–present Senior lecturer Radio and Journalism, Macquarie University
  • 2017–2025 Lecturer Radio, Macquarie University
  • 2013–2017 Lecturer Broadcasting (Radio), University of the West of Scotland
  • 2010–2013 Lecturer Broadcast Journalism (Radio), University of Salford
Education
  • 2015 University of South Australia, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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