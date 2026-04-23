China's Rising Threat Looms Over Japan-Australia Frigate Deal

MENAFN - Asia Times) Japan's decision to supply advanced frigates to Australia marks a major step in defense cooperation between the two countries as questions over US commitment in the Pacific coincide with China's expanding naval reach.

Multiple media outlets reported that Australia and Japan signed contracts in Melbourne to launch an A$10 billion (US$6.5–US$7 billion) warship program to supply the Royal Australian Navy with next-generation frigates, marking Japan's most consequential military export since lifting its arms export ban in 2014, according to statements by Australian and Japanese defense officials.

The agreement, signed by Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles and Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi aboard the Mogami-class frigate JS Kumano, covers an initial three ships to be built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Japan, with the first due for delivery around 2029, followed by eight more to be constructed in Western Australia.

The vessels, designed for anti-submarine warfare, surface strikes and air defense, will replace Australia's aging ANZAC-class fleet and are intended to secure vital sea lanes and northern approaches amid China's expanding military presence in the Indo-Pacific.

The deal, first agreed in August 2025 after Japan beat Germany's bid, underscores deepening bilateral security ties as Japan broadens partnerships beyond its alliance with the United States and Australia accelerates naval modernization, with both sides highlighting the project as a rapid, strategically significant upgrade to Australia's maritime capabilities.

Looking at the possible motivations behind Japan's sale of high-end frigates to Australia, George Friedman, in a Geopolitical Futures interview this month, frames it as part of a significant evolution in Pacific geopolitics, as Japan and Australia move to assume greater responsibility for regional security amid a reduced US role.

Friedman argues that both countries-maritime island nations positioned to the north and south of China-share a common strategic interest in maintaining control of surrounding sea lanes. He emphasizes that their cooperation is driven less by trust than by a“common fear” that China could expand its economic and potentially military influence if the US is not present to constrain it.