UP Weather LATEST Update: Temperatures Soar Up To 44°C In Agra And Prayagraj, IMD Issues Warning

Severe heatwave grips Uttar Pradesh on April 24, 2026, with Agra and Prayagraj at 44°C, Lucknow 43°C, Kanpur 42°C, and Noida-Meerut around 41°C. IMD warns harsh sun and unsafe daytime conditions.

On April 24, 2026, the weather is set to get really bad in many UP cities. Agra and Prayagraj will see temperatures touching 44°C. Lucknow will be around 43°C, and Kanpur at 42°C. Even Noida and Meerut will feel the heat at nearly 41°C. The IMD says a heatwave will make it tough to step out during the day. With clear skies, the sun will feel even harsher.

Agra and Prayagraj are among the worst-hit cities, feeling the direct impact of the heatwave. In Kanpur, hot winds will trouble everyone. Lucknow may not have a formal heatwave alert, but it will be sunny and humid. In Noida, the heat won't let up even at night. Meerut will also experience warm nights, offering no relief.

The IMD has issued a clear heatwave warning for Agra, Kanpur, Noida, and Prayagraj. Temperatures consistently above 40°C can raise the risk of heat stroke. It's especially dangerous to be outside between 12 PM and 4 PM. Children, the elderly, and sick people need to be extra careful as their bodies can get dehydrated very quickly.

It's very important to keep yourself safe in this extreme heat. Drink lots of water, cover your head when you go out, and wear light clothes. Drinks like ORS or lemon water will help keep your body cool. Try to avoid going out in the afternoon. If you must, use sunscreen and carry an umbrella. Being careless during a heatwave can lead to serious health problems.

According to the weather department's forecast, temperatures could rise even more in the next 2-3 days. In many cities, the mercury might touch 45°C. The heatwave situation could get worse, especially in western and central UP. So, everyone needs to be prepared and keep an eye on weather updates. This heat spell isn't ending anytime soon, so staying alert is key.