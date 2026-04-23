Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Bengal Weather Alert: 40°C Heat, Followed By Stormy Weekend Forecast

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: West Bengal is witnessing a sharp weather contrast this week, with scorching heat gripping the south while rain cools the north. A cyclonic circulation is now set to trigger Kalbaishakhi storms over the weekend

South Bengal continues to reel under intense heat, especially till April 24. Districts like Purulia, West Burdwan, Bankura, Jhargram, and Birbhum may see temperatures touching or crossing 40°C-around 4–5°C above normal.

Coastal regions, including Kolkata, are also facing uncomfortable conditions. Though temperatures are slightly lower, high humidity levels (80–95%) are making it feel much hotter. The“feels like” temperature remains a major concern, particularly during afternoon hours.

ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heatwave Grips South Bengal, Rain Relief Expected Soon

The weather department has issued a heatwave warning for several western districts of the state. From noon onwards, hot and dry winds are expected to intensify discomfort in Bankura, Jhargram, West Midnapore, and Birbhum.

Residents are likely to experience extreme weather stress during peak daytime hours, making precautions essential. The combination of dry heat and humidity is expected to push discomfort levels even higher across the region.

A shift in weather is expected from April 24, with light rainfall likely to begin in parts of South Bengal. More significant relief is forecast over the weekend (April 26–27), when Kalbaishakhi thunderstorms may hit multiple districts including East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, Purulia, Bankura, and Kolkata.

These storms may bring gusty winds reaching up to 50 km/h, while Kolkata could experience winds between 30–40 km/h.

Meanwhile, North Bengal districts such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar will continue to receive rainfall, with heavy showers expected to intensify from April 25. However, Malda and the two Dinajpur districts will still face warm and humid conditions.