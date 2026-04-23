Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi Heatwave Peaks At 43°C, Thunderstorms Likely To Bring Relief Soon

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is reeling under a harsh heatwave with temperatures crossing 42°C, triggering alerts across the region. However, a shift in weather patterns may bring thunderstorms and slight relief over the weekend

The national capital, Delhi, is facing intense heatwave conditions on April 24 and 25, with maximum temperatures hovering between 42°C and 43°C. Clear skies and strong sunlight are making afternoons extremely uncomfortable, while hot winds are adding to the severity.

A yellow alert has been issued, cautioning residents about prolonged exposure to heat. Even areas across North, Central, South, and West Delhi are experiencing similar extreme conditions, leaving little respite throughout the day.

Neighbouring regions in the National Capital Region, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad, are also witnessing soaring temperatures.

Despite the possibility of light cloud cover on April 25, the heatwave is expected to persist. Outdoor conditions remain harsh, especially during peak afternoon hours, making it essential for residents to limit sun exposure and stay well hydrated.

A potential weather shift is expected from April 26, with forecasts indicating thunderstorms, gusty winds, and even dust storms in parts of Delhi-NCR. These changes may lead to a slight dip in temperature and improved comfort levels.

Cloudy skies may continue into April 27, offering temporary relief from the oppressive heat. However, air quality remains a concern, with AQI levels around 176, posing risks for sensitive groups such as children and the elderly.