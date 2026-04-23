At Forefront Of Furthering Goa's Development: PM Modi Greets Pramod Sawant On His Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended birthday greetings to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and said he is at the forefront of furthering the state's development across diverse sectors.

PM Modi took to social media 'X' and said, "Birthday greetings to Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant Ji. He is at the forefront of furthering Goa's development across diverse sectors. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life."

Extending his birthday wishes to CM Sawant, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote on X, "Heartiest birthday greetings to Goa's Chief Minister, Dr Pramod Sawant ji! Wishing you a long life and good health!"

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanatha also greeted CM Sawant, saying that under his leadership, Goa will continue to progress

"Heartfelt birthday greetings to the Honourable Chief Minister of Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant Ji. May you attain excellent health, long life, and a glorious life, and under your able leadership, Goa continue to progress steadily on the path of advancement - this is the prayer to Lord Shri Ram," CM Yogi wrote on X.

CM Sawant was born on this day in 1973 to Pandurang and Padmini Sawant. He completed his Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery (BAMS) at Ganga Education Society's Ayurvedic Medical College in Kolhapur. He later obtained a Master of Social Work (MSW) degree from Tilak Maharashtra University in Pune. He belongs to the Maratha community.

He is married to Sulakshana, a chemistry teacher at Shri Shantadurga Higher Secondary School in Bicholim. She is also an active member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and currently serves as the President of the Goa unit of the BJP Mahila Morcha.

His political journey began in 2008 when he contested the Pale constituency by-election as a BJP candidate but was defeated by Pratab Prabhakar Gauns of the Indian National Congress. In the 2012 Assembly elections, he contested the Sanquelim constituency and won with a margin of approximately 14,255 votes, defeating the same opponent.

He later served as the spokesperson for the Goa unit of the BJP. In 2017, he was re-elected from the Sanquelim constituency, defeating Dharmesh Saglani of the Indian National Congress by around 10,058 votes. On March 22, 2017, he was elected as the Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly.

Following the passing of Manohar Parrikar, which left the Chief Minister's position vacant, he was chosen by the Legislative Assembly to assume the role. He was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Goa on March 19, 2019, and was subsequently re-elected for a second consecutive term in 2022.