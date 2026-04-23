Qatar Charity Boosts Food Security In Chad's Refugee Camps

Qatar Charity (QC) has distributed food baskets to refugee families in Gaoui refugee camp in Chad, benefiting 656 households. This assistance is part of the ongoing humanitarian efforts to ease daily hardship and strengthen food security amid one of Africa's largest refugee crises.

The food baskets contained essential staple items sufficient to meet the basic needs of beneficiary families for approximately one month. Many refugees in the camp rely largely on humanitarian aid to secure their daily food requirements.

The distribution was carried out in co-ordination with the National Commission for the Reception and Reintegration of Refugees and Returnees (CNARR) and took place in the presence of local authorities and community leaders, ensuring that assistance reached vulnerable families efficiently and transparently.

Idriss Mahamat Ali Abdallah, permanent secretary of CNARR, praised Qatar Charity's continued support for refugees across multiple humanitarian sectors. He stressed the need to sustain such efforts as displacement grows and basic needs continue to rise in Chad.

Hassan Abdallah Mohamed, the Gaoui village leader, expressed his deep appreciation for the initiative, commending the role of donors from Qatar in supporting refugees. He called for further humanitarian initiatives to help reduce the burden of displacement on thousands of affected families.

Maryam, a widowed refugee caring for orphaned children, said the food basket arrived at a critical time, after her family had exhausted all means of support. She noted that the assistance helped secure her family's most essential needs.

The initiative comes amid mounting humanitarian pressures in Chad, which currently hosts more than 1.2mn refugees and internally displaced persons, most of them from Sudan and neighbouring countries, according to estimates by UN agencies and international organisations.