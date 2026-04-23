Qatar Tourism Unveils Nami Beach As New Upscale Waterfront Destination
In a statement released Thursday, the authority said the development was created in partnership with Loft A Trading and Contracting, aiming to blend coastal design with premium hospitality in a comfortable and contemporary setting. The beach features an infinity pool overlooking the sea, landscaped green spaces, beachfront lounges and private cabanas.
Visitors will also have access to on-site facilities including showers and changing rooms.
A range of dining options is available across the site. These include signature dishes at the main Nami restaurant, Mediterranean-inspired cuisine at Nami Greek, and health-focused offerings at Olive Green.
Officials said the opening of Nami Beach strengthens Qatar's position as a leading tourism destination, expanding its portfolio of high-quality leisure attractions for residents and visitors alike.Qatar Tourism Nami Beach
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