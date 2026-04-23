QU Hosts Google Experts For Seminar On AI Technologies

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU), represented by the University Core Curriculum Program at the Deanship of General Studies, organised a specialised virtual seminar titled“Google AI Technologies: Overview and Practical Applications” via WebEx, featuring participation from experts at Google.

The seminar was delivered by Taymour Narch, cloud solutions engineer, and Richard Hitti, artificial intelligence engineer, who presented a comprehensive overview of the transformative impact of generative artificial intelligence (AI) on today's technological landscape. The session highlighted the growing role of AI in accelerating digital transformation and fostering innovation across sectors.

During the seminar, Narch emphasised the importance of integrating artificial intelligence with cloud computing services, noting how individuals and institutions can leverage Google Cloud platforms to enhance efficiency and drive digital innovation. He also introduced the concept of“data democratisation,” explaining how modern tools enable non-specialists to develop intelligent applications without requiring advanced programming expertise. This, he noted, opens new opportunities for student creativity and interdisciplinary innovation.

Hitti presented practical examples of AI applications in code generation and content creation, underscoring the importance for students and developers to understand and utilise these tools to improve operational efficiency and productivity.

The seminar addressed several key themes, including Google's“AI-first” approach and the development of advanced language models that contribute to solving complex challenges. Speakers also highlighted the growing importance of AI technologies in cloud computing and big data analytics, positioning them as key drivers of innovation in modern work environments.

The session witnessed strong engagement from participants, with discussions focusing on the ethical implications of artificial intelligence, corporate responsibility in addressing algorithmic bias, and the future of jobs in an AI-driven world.

Qatar University Google AI Technologies