Qatar Airways Resumes Flights To Arab Cities
The operations of Qatar's airline, as well as competitors such as Dubai-based Emirates, were affected by the conflict in the Middle East. Flights were suspended, aircraft grounded, and frequencies reduced. With recent ceasefire announcements, operations are now being gradually resumed.
According to Qatar Airways, the flight resumptions announced this Thursday are part of a plan outlined earlier this month, which aims to reach 150 destinations by June 16. Even so, special refund and rebooking policies are being offered to customers. More information is available here.
The Gulf country is gradually restoring its air connections. On Monday (20), it announced a phased reopening allowing foreign airlines to resume takeoffs and landings at Hamad International Airport in Doha.
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Translated by Guilherme MirandaSupplied
The post Qatar Airways resumes flights to Arab cities appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
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