What Is The Venice Biennale? Everything You Need To Know

MENAFN - USA Art News) Venice Biennale 2026: What to Know About the 61st Edition

The Venice Biennale returns on May 9, 2026, with a central exhibition shaped by the late Koyo Kouoh and a citywide program that will once again turn Venice into one of the art world's most concentrated stages. The 61st edition will remain on view through November 22, 2026, and is expected to draw a crowd that could again top 800,000, if recent attendance records are any guide.

Founded in 1895, the Biennale has long been treated as a kind of global art-world referendum. It is not a single exhibition but a layered event: the central show, organized by an artistic director; national pavilions presented by dozens of countries; and officially approved Collateral Events. Beyond that, museums, foundations, artists, and commercial galleries mount their own exhibitions, while performances, screenings, dinners, and panels fill the city with parallel activity.

This year's central exhibition carries particular poignancy. Koyo Kouoh, the Cameroonian-born curator whose work helped define major conversations around African contemporary art, died in May 2025 at 57, weeks before the title and curatorial theme were to be announced. The Biennale chose to proceed with her project,“In Minor Keys,” which will be realized by five curatorial advisers.

The institution behind the event is overseen by president Pietrangelo Buttafuoco. Since 1980, the central exhibition has been entrusted to a new artistic director for each edition, a practice first established by Harald Szeemann, who also returned in 1999 and 2001. The Biennale's leadership history has been uneven: only three editions have been organized by women, and only one African-born curator has held the role before Kouoh.

The Biennale's origins are rooted in late 19th-century civic ambition. Venice's city government established the exhibition in 1893 to mark the silver anniversary of King Umberto I of Italy and Margherita of Savoy. The inaugural edition opened in 1895 with 516 works, including 188 by Italian artists, and welcomed about 225,000 visitors. It quickly proved that the event could function as both cultural spectacle and economic engine.

Its numbering, however, tells a more complicated story. The Biennale was interrupted in 1916, 1918, 1944, and 1946 because of the world wars. The 1974 edition was left without an official number after being dedicated in solidarity with Chile, and the 2021 edition was postponed to 2022 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

That uneven history is part of what gives the Venice Biennale its force. It is a ritual of continuity, but also a record of disruption - a reminder that even the most prestigious institutions are shaped by the political and historical pressures around them.