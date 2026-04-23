Collector Justin Sun Sues Trump's Company, World Liberty Financial

MENAFN - USA Art News) Justin Sun's Latest Lawsuit Puts the Trump Family's Crypto Venture Back in the Spotlight

Collector and crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun has sued World Liberty Financial, the Trump family's memecoin company, alleging that it froze his token holdings and threatened to permanently erase them from his digital wallet. The complaint was filed in federal court in California and centers on Sun's claim that the company blocked him from selling his coins.

According to the filing, Sun bought $45 million worth of $WLF, or 3 billion coins, and later received another billion after being named an adviser to the company. NBC News reported that the 4 billion coins would be worth about $320 million. World Liberty Financial's chief executive and cofounder, Zach Witkoff, rejected the allegations in a post on X, calling the claims“entirely meritless” and saying the company expected the case to be dismissed quickly. Eric Trump, another cofounder, also weighed in on X, mocking the lawsuit with a reference to Maurizio Cattelan's“Comedian” (2019), the banana duct-taped to a wall that Sun bought at auction in November 2024 before later eating it in a publicity stunt.

The lawsuit adds another layer to Sun's increasingly litigious profile. In July 2025, he bought $100 million worth of $TRUMP, which was later traded on TRON, the blockchain he founded in 2017. By May, he had already invested $75 million in World Liberty Financial coins. Bloomberg previously reported that Sun's 2024 purchase of World Liberty Financial coins made him the company's largest investor and generated at least $15 million for the Trumps.

Sun is also fighting a separate SEC case over alleged unregistered crypto securities sales, wash trading, and undisclosed celebrity promotions involving figures including Lindsay Lohan and Jake Paul. In August 2025, he sued Bloomberg News over its reporting on his finances, and in February 2025 he filed suit against billionaire collector David Geffen, alleging fraud over the sale of Alberto Giacometti's“Le Nez” (1947). Geffen countersued.

For Sun, the dispute with World Liberty Financial is less an isolated clash than part of a broader pattern: a collector whose name now moves between crypto, litigation, and the art market with unusual frequency.