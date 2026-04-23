The Undrilled Basin Thesis: How Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) Is Advancing A 2 Million-Acre Arctic Opportunity

Greenland Energy holds rights to up to 70% working interest across three onshore licenses covering more than 2 million acres in East Greenland's Jameson Land Basin. Independent Sproule ERCE engineering estimates indicate recoverable oil upside of 13 billion barrels across the basin, which was extensively evaluated by ARCO decades ago but never drilled. The company has contracted Stampede Drilling for Arctic-rated rig services alongside agreements with Halliburton, Desgagnés, and IPT Well Solutions to support its 2026 drilling campaign.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Onshore basins of genuine scale that remain undrilled are increasingly rare. Most of the world's major hydrocarbon-producing regions have been systematically tested over the past half-century, leaving frontier opportunities concentrated in geographies with challenging logistics, complex permitting, or historically limiting macroeconomic conditions.

Where such basins remain, they carry a combination of technical risk and optionality that draws a specific type of investor interest. The Jameson Land Basin in East Greenland, a petroleum basin historically evaluated by US Atlantic Richfield Company (“ARCO”) but never drilled, represents one of the most prominent examples of that profile. Greenland Energy (NASDAQ: GLND) is the publicly traded...

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