Lusail Circuit Hosts Enhanced Edition Of Mixed Training Day

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Lusail International Circuit (LIC) concluded a standout edition of its Mixed Training Day, drawing more than 1200 participants onto its iconic 5.38 km track in a fully enhanced and integrated sports and wellness experience. The event represents a significant evolution of the community initiative, and a clear validation of LIC's commitment to making the circuit a destination for active living, not just world class motorsport.

Open to runners, walkers, and cyclists alike, participants took to the same asphalt that hosts Formula 1, MotoGP and the Qatar 1812 KM - FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), an experience that delivered a rare and energising perspective on one of the world's most celebrated motorsport venues.

Track access ran from 6pm to 9pm, offering a vibrant evening setting that drew individuals and families from across the community.

The enhanced edition introduced a range of new features that elevated the on-ground atmosphere. A curated selection of food and beverage vendors offered healthy, performance-focused options to fuel participants before and after their sessions.

Dedicated sports recovery stations were available throughout the evening, catering to participants of all fitness levels. Fitness activations and entertainment zones added further energy to the experience, ensuring the event was engaging for all ages.

Beyond the physical activities, Mixed Training Day served as a vibrant gathering point, a space where sport, wellness, and social connection converged on one of the most iconic tracks in the world. The strong turnout reflected a growing community appetite for meaningful, active experiences that go beyond the ordinary.

A regular on the circuit's community events roster, Mixed Training Day, is free of charge and is open to all ages and fitness levels. Participants under 15 must be registered by a parent or guardian, and those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult on the day. Advance registration is mandatory and can be completed via the official portal at lcsc. Upcoming dates are published on the LIC website at .

Lusail International Circuit Mixed Training Day motorsport