Illegal Disposal Of Waste Detected
The Land Protection Department confirmed that field monitoring and inspection teams shave successfully identified the violation and took all necessary legal measures, referring the case to the competent authorities.
The ministry stressed that such behaviour constitutes a clear breach of environmental protection laws and undermines ongoing efforts to preserve the cleanliness of meadows and open desert areas.MoECC environmental violation illegal disposal Winter Camping Season
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