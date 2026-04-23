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Illegal Disposal Of Waste Detected


2026-04-23 11:19:46
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has spotted an environmental violation involving the illegal disposal of waste in a non-designated area of the desert, coinciding with the official conclusion of the winter camping season.

The Land Protection Department confirmed that field monitoring and inspection teams shave successfully identified the violation and took all necessary legal measures, referring the case to the competent authorities.

The ministry stressed that such behaviour constitutes a clear breach of environmental protection laws and undermines ongoing efforts to preserve the cleanliness of meadows and open desert areas.

MoECC environmental violation illegal disposal Winter Camping Season

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Gulf Times

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