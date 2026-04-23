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HH The Amir Meets Totalenergies Chairman
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received, in his office at the Amiri Diwan Thursday, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies Patrick Pouyanne following his visit to the country.
The two sides discussed co-operation between Qatar and TotalEnergies and prospects of supporting and developing them.TotalEnergies Patrick Pouyanne
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