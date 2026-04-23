Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

HH The Amir Meets Totalenergies Chairman


2026-04-23 11:19:45
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received, in his office at the Amiri Diwan Thursday, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies Patrick Pouyanne following his visit to the country.

The two sides discussed co-operation between Qatar and TotalEnergies and prospects of supporting and developing them.

TotalEnergies Patrick Pouyanne

MENAFN23042026000067011011ID1111025755



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search