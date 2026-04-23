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Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With German State Secretary Von Geyr

Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With German State Secretary Von Geyr


2026-04-23 11:18:45
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met today with his German counterpart, State Secretary Géza von Geyr. The two leaders discussed a broad range of global issues, including the Persian Gulf, the EU, Ukraine, China, and the Western Balkans. Both sides expressed an interest in enhancing bilateral cooperation, especially on security and commercial issues.

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U.S. Department of State

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