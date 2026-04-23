Joint Statement On The Fifth Joint Oversight Committee For The Peace Agreement Between The Democratic Republic Of The Congo And The Republic Of Rwanda

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of Rwanda, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Togo (as the African Union mediator), and the African Union Commission on the occasion of the fifth Joint Oversight Committee held this week in Washington, DC.

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On April 23, 2026, representatives from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Republic of Rwanda, along with the United States, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Togo (as the African Union mediator), and the African Union Commission convened to assess implementation of the Peace Agreement, signed on June 27, 2025, in Washington, DC, during the fifth meeting of the Joint Oversight Committee (Committee).

The Committee reviewed the progress achieved following the March 17-18, 2026 meetings in Washington, DC. Both Parties presented updates on the implementation of their efforts to de-escalate tensions and advance progress on the ground.

The State of Qatar provided an update on the ongoing negotiations between the DRC and AFC/M23. The Committee expressed strong support for these efforts, thanking Switzerland for hosting the latest round of Doha talks, and emphasized the critical role of the Doha process in advancing the broader implementation of the Peace Agreement.

The Parties expressed a shared commitment to maintaining momentum in the peace process and continuing to build on the progress achieved. The Governments of the DRC and Rwanda expressed their gratitude to the United States, Qatar, the African Union Commission, and Togo for their steadfast support in advancing peace and stability in eastern DRC and the broader Great Lakes region.

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