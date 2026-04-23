Real Advisors Opens Free Registration For Three-Day AI For Business Virtual Summit

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > A free three-day Zoom summit running April 29 through May 1, 2026 will feature Inc 5000 executives, an A&E television personality, and experienced sales trainers teaching business owners how to apply AI across marketing, sales, and operations.

Jacksonville, FL – Real Advisors has opened free registration for the AI for Business Summit, a three-day live virtual training event scheduled for Wednesday, April 29 through Friday, May 1, 2026. Sessions will run daily from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM Eastern Standard Time on Zoom and are open to entrepreneurs, small business owners, marketers, and sales professionals at no cost.

The summit is designed to bridge the gap between rapidly advancing AI technology and the practical needs of business owners who want to apply these tools without a technical background. Over the course of three days, more than eighteen structured sessions will walk attendees through real-world applications of artificial intelligence in areas such as lead generation, email and SMS marketing, social media content production, sales funnel construction, paid advertising, customer support automation, and high-ticket sales.

The speaker roster features professionals with substantial business credentials. Francis Ablola, a four-time Inc 5000 CEO who started his career at nineteen alongside motivational speaker Jim Rohn, serves as the summit organizer and host. Dolmar Cross, recognized nationally for his role on the A&E television series Zombie House Flipping Tampa, will present on integrating AI into real estate investing and deal sourcing. Richard Dunn, who has been directly involved in generating more than one hundred million dollars in high-ticket sales revenue, will cover AI-enhanced lead qualification and closing strategies. Several additional presenters contribute specialized instruction in content creation, funnel architecture, paid media, automation workflows, and virtual assistant management.

"Business owners do not need to become technical experts to benefit from AI," said Francis Ablola, CEO of Real Advisors Inc. "This summit is structured so that attendees leave each day with specific tools and strategies they can put to work in their businesses immediately, regardless of their experience level with technology."

Previous editions of the AI for Business Summit have drawn more than sixty thousand registered attendees, establishing it as one of the largest complimentary virtual training events focused on artificial intelligence for business applications. Organizers have stated that the 2026 program reflects significant updates to match the current pace of AI development across industries.

Individuals who cannot attend the live sessions from April 29 through May 1 are encouraged to register, as future summit dates will be announced on the registration page after the event.

To register at no cost, visit

About Real Advisors

Real Advisors is a four-time Inc Magazine Fastest Growing Private Company in America headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, delivering professional business training to over 60,000 entrepreneurs since 2017.

For media inquiries, contact Brain Hanson at Real Advisors through the event registration website.



About Grow wit AI

Grow wit AI helps business owners implement AI-driven solutions for marketing, sales, and daily operations. The company focuses on making artificial intelligence practical and accessible for entrepreneurs at every stage of growth.