HERE Technologies and Lotus debut first overseas integrated navigation and highway NOA by a Chinese automaker



HERE and Lotus bring Highway NOA to global markets with an AI-powered live map For drivers, the cutting-edge solution delivers more consistent automated driving by combining navigation, safety features and NOA

Beijing, Auto China 2026 – HERE Technologies, the leading mapping and location data company, and Lotus today announced a major milestone in their global collaboration with the debut of Lotus' first overseas integrated navigation and Highway Navigation on Autopilot (NOA) solution. This launch marks the first time a Chinese automaker has introduced a unified cockpit navigation and Highway NOA system for international markets, signaling a significant step in China's automotive push toward global innovation leadership.

The launch builds on Lotus' success in China, where the company first deployed its domestic navigation program, and on the subsequent European rollout of HERE Navigation across Lotus' electric vehicle (EV) portfolio. Today, Lotus' digital cockpit uses HERE Navigation and HERE's live map as the foundation for global scale, delivering drivers cutting-edge EV-aware routing, range assistance and over-the-air update functionality.

With this proven base, Lotus and HERE are now extending the experience beyond navigation to support Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), including Highway Navigation on Autopilot (NOA), as the solution expands across Asia Pacific, North America and the Middle East.

“Our enhanced collaboration with Lotus represents a new chapter in delivering world-leading, safer NOA driving experiences,” said Deon Newman, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific.“The opportunities ahead are significant as we continue to push the limits of the digital cockpit and reimagine how drivers interact with intelligence, safety and personalization on every journey.”

The new integrated navigation and Highway NOA solution from Lotus, powered by HERE, offers a next-generation cockpit navigation experience with smoother lane-level guidance, intelligent route planning and real-time situational awareness. By leveraging HERE's industry-leading AI-powered live map for advanced ADAS capabilities, Lotus drivers will benefit from precise localization, accurate road geometry, reliable speed limit information and automated lane change.

The solution supports Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA), introduced as part of Lotus' European rollout to meet regulatory requirements, further demonstrating how HERE's live map intelligence can power both safety and driving automation functions within a single vehicle architecture.

“Partnering with HERE has allowed us to bring a world-class streaming navigation and Highway NOA experience to customers worldwide,” said Mr. Feng Qingfeng, Chief Executive Officer of Lotus Technology.“It demonstrates our commitment to innovation and our ambition to lead the next wave of intelligent driving technologies on the world stage.”

HERE Professional Services partnered closely with Lotus to deliver a production‐ready, scalable platform spanning navigation, ISA and NOA, applying deep automotive delivery expertise to support a smooth global rollout of advanced driving capabilities.

The partnership strengthens the multi-year collaboration between HERE and Lotus and reflects both companies' shared vision to advance premium connected and automated driving experiences worldwide.

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HERE Technologies

Vanessa Lee

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About HERE Technologies

HERE is the global leader in mapping and location technology. For over 40 years, we've been powering innovation for the world's most recognizable companies: from launching our first digital map in 1985, to shaping the future of software-defined vehicles today. With the industry's freshest and richest unified map and a portfolio of products, services and solutions that serve the needs of multiple industries, HERE reveals opportunities that drive progress and unlock new possibilities for every moving vehicle. Discover more at here.

About Lotus Technology Inc.

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU, and China. The company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalization, and more.

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HERE Technologies and Lotus debut first overseas integrated navigation and highway NOA by a Chinese automaker