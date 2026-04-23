MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Lexus Redefines Sustainable Luxury at Expomóvil 2026: Innovation and the“Beyond Zero” Strategy appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Under the global Beyond Zero strategy, Lexus-backed by Grupo Purdy-arrives at Expomóvil 202 with a clear mission: offering every client an exclusive path to sustainable mobility without sacrificing performance or sophistication. The brand is redefining luxury through a“multi-pathway” approach to carbon neutrality.

Lexus is highlighting two major models this year that represent the pinnacle of their respective segments:

Lexus LBX: This SUV is positioned to democratize luxury, offering exceptional performance and a seamless electrification experience. Its interior is inspired by the Japanese Tazuna concept, which focuses on a fluid driving experience by minimizing eye movement and enhancing intuitive control.

Lexus LX700h: The brand's new flagship. This hybrid SUV features a powerful V6 engine and 7-passenger capacity. For added security, it includes a cutting-edge fingerprint-start button.

Lexus and Toyota Motor Corporation share a vision of achieving carbon neutrality through a diverse portfolio of electrified technologies. This ensures that every driver can find a vehicle that fits their specific needs:

The perfect balance of efficiency and design. This technology allows the vehicle to operate in electric mode at low speeds while automatically combining gas and electric power as demand increases.

Models: LBX, UX300h, NX350h, RX350h, and the new LX700h.

For those seeking zero-emission mobility combined with a silent, advanced driving experience.

Featured Model: Lexus RZ450e.

Offering“the best of both worlds,” these vehicles use battery power for short city commutes and a combustion engine for longer trips or when the battery is low.

Featured Model: Lexus RX450h+.

“Our Multi-Pathway approach allows us to offer different technologies to guarantee the luxury, comfort, and performance that characterize the brand, letting our customers choose how to make the transition to clean mobility,” said Alexander Hidalgo, Product Specialist at Grupo Purdy.

True to the Japanese philosophy of Omotenashi (hospitality), Lexus focuses on creating unforgettable memories through personalized service and tranquility:

Lexus Concierge: An exclusive 24/7 roadside assistance service providing comprehensive support, including mobile workshops and specialized accompaniment.

Purdy Support: All models are backed by Grupo Purdy's extensive network, featuring certified technicians, mobile maintenance plans, and the largest spare parts inventory in Central America.

In partnership with CAFSA, Lexus is offering special financing conditions during the fair:

5-year fixed interest rate.

4 years of free maintenance (or 40,000 km).

1 additional accessory (up to $300).

The post Lexus Redefines Sustainable Luxury at Expomóvil 2026: Innovation and the“Beyond Zero” Strategy appeared first on The Costa Rica News.